Bahati to be buried tomorrow

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Mark Bahati Kanagizi, son of George William Kanagizi Kabale business tycoon and Senior Presidential Advisor on Kigezi who died in an accident a few days ago will be buried in Kabale district tomorrow Sunday

Bahati who was the operations manager of Tayari Rods Limited, and a resident of Nabweru Nansana division died after an accident in around Namungona flyover on the Kampala – Hoima road involving a motor vehicle registration number UAQ 927S and a motorcycle registration number UFE 322J and was immediately rushed to Nakasero Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bahati is also a brother-in-law to Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Tayebwa expressed grief saying his family was completely shattered by the Bahati’s untimely demise.

“My brother in-law Bahati has died in an accident today morning. We are shattered as a family. He was our pillar. Always there for us. Burial arrangements will be announced later. Keep us in your prayers,” Tayebwa tweeted on Monday evening.

According to the burial program he will be laid to rest at his father’s home in Nkumbura in Ndorwa East in Kabale district tomorrow.