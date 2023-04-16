BANYAKIGEZI KWETERANA VARSITY! Kabale University accused of nepotism despite being a public institution

Advertisements

A concerned Ugandan has raised concerns over open nepotism being practiced at Kabale University when it comes to giving jobs.

The university is funded and owned by the GoU (public university) but it allegedly only employs people from the Kigezi region.

One wonders why it does not have a national representation of the many tribes in Uganda in terms of employment to top positions yet all Ugandans regardless of tribe are taxpayers who contribute over shs65bn for the institution’s operations in terms of salaries, nssf, pension gratuity and capital development every year among others.

“It would be better to call it a community university of the banyakigezi instead of pretending that it is a government University. The University’s method of recruitment for both staff and government is questionable and predominantly headhunting,” this concerned citizen wonders and adds:

“Why is it that almost 99% of people in management and governance are from Kigezi and Kabale in particular? They keep advertising when people are already in posts who have been headhunted wasting people’s time and transport to travel to Kabale for interviews. People interview yet their people are already working under the covers of part time, temporary, volunteer, internship…”

The concerned citizen feels people in the education ministry, Mps on education committee of parliament, the IGG, Public Service and even President Museveni should interest themselves in this matter by tasking in particular the Vice Chancellor and Chairperson of the University Council to explain why the taxpayer should continue to fund this type of nepotism in a government institution.

“Are there no suitable Ugandans in Uganda to work in those positions ring-fenced for the banyakigezi only all the way from the Chancellor, vice chancellor, management, council members, and chairmen of different boards, committees including the staff tribunal?” asks this concerned citizen.

A look at the top is the son of the soil—Professor George Mondo Kagonyera as the current Chancellor of Kabale University.

COUNCIL

The University Council (the institution’s top decision making body) is headed by Adison Kakuru as the chairman. Dr. Elizabeth Madraa deputizes him. Other council members are: Prof. Joy C. Kwesiga, Prof. Benon C. Basheka, Anny Katabazi-Bwengye, Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, Godwin Kakama, Joy F.Y. Lubwama, Herbert Baryayebwa, Canon. Henry B. Turyagyenda, Denis Singahache, Assoc Prof. Denis Sekiwu, Assoc Prof. Sarah Nachuha, Diana Kakai, Monica Karungi, Arinanye Beatrace, Owoyesigire Drake Diaz, Eng. Hilary Mugisha, Jolly Uzamukunda Karabaaya, John Okumu and Henry Banyenzaki.

Co-opted council members include Patrick Muhereza and Racheal Rwomushana. The council secretariat composes of

Baryantuma Johnson Munono, Tindyebwa Peace Tushabomwe and Johnson Oluga. These do not get a salary but swim in allowances per sitting among other engagements as determined by the university.

MANAGEMENT

The university management is headed by Kwesiga Joy Constance who’s the Vice Chancellor and deputized by Basheka Benon C-Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) and Bwengye Anny K-Deputy Vice Chancellor (Finance & Administration). The University Secretary is Baryantuma Johnson Munono. Tibenderane Narcicir serves as academic registrar, Bazirake Bernard Bamuhiiga as university librarian, Tukamushaba Amos as dean of students, and Twesigye Gad as university bursar.

TRIBUNAL

The chairman of the Kabale University staff tribunal is Professor Ben Twinomigisha. Others are John Okumu, Patrick Muhereza , John C. Lule, Dr. Constance Tukwasibwe, Ronah Arinaye Tugume, Mike Lukundo Member and Prof. Manuel JK Muranga.

The term of Office for each member of the University Staff Tribunal is four years and once they serve well, they are eligible for re-appointment for another term of office.

BOARDS

A look at the chairmen of boards and committees at Kabale University also shows that Banyakigezi are in the steering wheel. You have Turyagyenda Henry B as chairman appointments board, Baryayebwa Herbert as chairman risk and audit, Banyenzaki Henry as chairman estates, Mugisha Hilary as chairman resources, and Singahache Denis as chairman students’ affairs.

