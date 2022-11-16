Stars Cata Vybz &Lau Wyne, Daddy Andre begs love from woman in a hit song

I have had an eye on this new trio ‘Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne’ on the scene for a while now.

It’s been an intriguing one, mostly because they’re surprisingly organic. Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne’ first foray into the music industry actually began not far from today and on stage – They have had a passion for music since childhood. They did some gigs here and there before they could become recording artists.



While this sounds like the rational thing to do, it is actually a lot less common than you would think. After all that said, the trio hit the studio and started commercial music.

Well, Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne are the latest first rising stars on the music scene. As they take our airwaves by surprise, the trio has released a massive hit song with singer Daddy Andre dubbed ‘Beibe’. The song is currently on top of any DJ’s playlist.

As for the song itself? Andre is one of the few Ugandan producers and singers with a defined ‘sound’ – a lot of his music is instantly recognizable with mellow tones and a seductive melody. Beibe song seems to have found material that works for the trio – They sound amazingly free.

This is one collaboration that is clearly working well, and an excellent step in the trajectory of the trio’s music career.

In the collabo, the singers talk about love. They seem to agree that they need that love from this beautiful girl. They are simply begging for love in the song. It is one song when it starts you don’t want it to stop.

Directed by Steve Sugar FX, Beibe song is going viral.

For Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne, It is a good time to join the industry as we have a significant shortage of new good music being out, and the vacuum seems to be helping them.

Their previous outings served to merely announce the fact that they’re now recording artists but now teaming up with Daddy Andre, is a statement. Andre is prolific, a competent producer and singer with a great ear and an ability to bring out the best in an artiste. Working with him is a significant step for the rising stars but featuring him on their Beibe song pushes things up a notch – that is A–list territory.

Watch the video here;

