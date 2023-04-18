BOXING! Fundraising for construction of shs20bn Lukanga boxing club launched

The president of Uganda Boxing Federation, Moses Muhangi, who pledged to contribute Shs5m towards the fundraising drive noted there is need to grow the boxing sport starting from the grassroots level.

The fundraising ceremony for the construction of Lukanga boxing club Gym in Kyengera has been launched in Entebbe ahead of the fight between Samuel Lukanga and Coach Muhammad Mbidde who both return to the boxing ring on 1st May, 2023.

The fight is intended to fundraise money needed to construct shs 20bn Lukanga boxing club gym/vocational school.

The president of Uganda Boxing Federation, Moses Muhangi, who pledged to contribute Shs5m towards the fundraising drive noted there is need to grow the boxing sport starting from the grassroots level.

He stated that boxing should transit from individual club to community club so as to promote local talents.

“Imagine for the last 30 years we have not had boxing in schools and therefore there is need to restore it in schools. We have lost young talents that would be now international boxers,” he observed.

He disclosed that the boxing professional is constrained with limited financial resources but he however expressed optimism that it will gradually grow since recently parliament appropriated Shs 3bn to help grow it.

He further noted that the 1960 Law which made boxing for amateur and voluntary has been repealed and that now there is a new law which makes boxing commercial awaiting for President Yoweri Museveni to assent to it.”

65year-old Veteran boxer Lukanga said is ready to fight coach Mbidde who also vowed to stage a spirited fight against him following a couple of years out of the boxing ring.

Both coaches for the duo noted that their boxers are fully fit and ready for the showdown on 1st may, 2023.

Meanwhile, the fundraising fight will be used to mark 30 years of Lukanga Boxing Club and the proceeds will be used to construct Lukanga complex gym and vocational school.

