DIGITAL BOOST! MTN Uganda launches ‘API as a service’ to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

MTN Uganda has announced the launch of its new MTN ‘API as a Service’, a solution that provides third parties access to its proprietary software platform. This new service enables businesses to create innovative services that will accelerate digital transformation and innovation. With the launch of the API service, MTN Uganda positions itself as a digital transformation enabler and partner for businesses in both local and international markets, in line with MTN’s Ambition 2025.

“The commercialization of MTN APIs, will provide developers with access to MTN’s software platform, allowing them to create new innovations and better ways to satisfy customers faster,” the Chief Marketing Officer, Somdev Sen said at the launch. He emphasized that the service presents a significant opportunity for businesses to enhance their offering and add value to their platforms with MTN services.

Furthermore, Ali Monzer, MTN Uganda’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, highlighted that the API as a Service offers additional security controls to customer management processes. For instance, the MTN Sim Swap API verification of SIM swaps can be done before a transaction is successfully processed, reducing the risk of fraud and identity theft, and protecting customers’ finances from theft by unknown third parties.

MTN’s API platform also helps businesses optimize their costs through the reduction of payment errors due to wrong identity. For example, MTN KYC APIs enable customers to verify the identity of a user before money is paid out. Additionally, businesses can use smart innovation through better customer profiling and solution mapping, such as the credit scoring API and device type API, to optimize customer engagement and service delivery based on additional knowledge of the customer.

The MTN API platform will initially go live with four different APIs, with the promise of more to come. The MTN Sim Swap API, MTN KYC Lite API, MTN Airtime API, and MTN Subscription API will all add value to digital platforms by enabling customers to conveniently purchase MTN airtime and bundles to reward their customers, as part of loyalty programs or promotions.

MTN is committed to helping businesses in Uganda and beyond to do business faster, smarter, and securely using its APIs, according to a release sent to this publication.

