Businessman Rugyengye laid to rest

The body of businessman Justus Rugyengye has been laid to rest in Rwakanywire village, Bukoora parish of Kitumba Sub County Kabale district.

Rugyengye 55, was pronounced dead last week on Thursday at Gwattiro hospital, Bweyogere in Wakiso District where he had been rushed in critical conditions.

Dr Pius Akankwatsa, a public health expert in the office of the Prime minister who was part of the team that participated in examining the cause of the death of the deceased said that Rugyengye died of hemorrhagic shock following a ruptured ascending dissecting thoracic aortic aneurysm, a serious condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery (aorta).

Charlotte Rugyengye a widow and Mervin Ampaire who represented the deceased’s children described the late as someone who was a hard-working, nurturing, joyous and dependable man for his family.

Speaking as a chief mourner, Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and Ndorwa west Member of Parliament David Bahati eulogized the late Rugyengye as a loving, hardworking man and a devoted supporter of the National Resistance Party.

Bahati also revealed that the government has finalized plans of ensuring that it offers free electricity connections to every household as part of the efforts to increase electricity access across the country.

Preaching during the funeral service at the late Rugyengye’s home, the archdeacon of Kikungiri archdeaconry Rev Milton Nkurunungi who represented the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, the Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna asked mourners to use their lives while still living to create remarkable and recommendable legacies which cause positive changes in the societies they live in.

Rugyengye worked in Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) where he amassed a lot of wealth before he resigned to venture into private business.

The late Rugyengye is survived by a widow and 10 children.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts