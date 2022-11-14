Central Motor Cross To Receive A Shs200 Million Boost From The Minister

November 14, 2022 Pius Niwarinda

By Our Reporter

State Minister for sports Hon Peter Ogwang has promised a boost of Shs200M for the upcoming Central Motor cross rally events. The recent event took place over the weekend where the State Minister for Sports was the chief guest.
Mr. Peter Ogwang state minister for sports,  Rajiv Ruparelia chairman board of trustees for the central motor club, Mr. Shyam Kotecha chairman board of executives for the central motor club and Mr. Dipu Ruparelia president of the Federation of motorsport

 

The Kaliro Sugar rally took place from the 11th to the 13th of November in the districts of Jinja, Iganga, and Buwgeri.
Speaking at the event, Hon Ogwang said he is optimistic that motorsport has earned a huge fan base in Uganda and will benefit the different people in different regions where the rallies are organized.
“Among the beneficiaries are food vendors, media houses, official rally staff, and stewards among others,” Hon Ogwanga said. This was when he announced his support for the rally through the Ministry of Sports which started the next CMC events in different regions, the Ministry will offer Shs200M to boost the rally.

About Post Author

Pius Niwarinda

author

See author's posts

Post Views: 380

More Stories

Guinness powers Addmaya Fantasy League 

November 13, 2022 Editor

Rwenzori Injects 100M In MTN Kampala Marathon

November 12, 2022 Editor

Bugolobi Market Wins the Inaugural Team Chairman MK Project 2022 Sevo Cup 

November 12, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.