Central Motor Cross To Receive A Shs200 Million Boost From The Minister

By Our Reporter

State Minister for sports Hon Peter Ogwang has promised a boost of Shs200M for the upcoming Central Motor cross rally events. The recent event took place over the weekend where the State Minister for Sports was the chief guest.

The Kaliro Sugar rally took place from the 11th to the 13th of November in the districts of Jinja, Iganga, and Buwgeri.

Speaking at the event, Hon Ogwang said he is optimistic that motorsport has earned a huge fan base in Uganda and will benefit the different people in different regions where the rallies are organized.

“Among the beneficiaries are food vendors, media houses, official rally staff, and stewards among others,” Hon Ogwanga said. This was when he announced his support for the rally through the Ministry of Sports which started the next CMC events in different regions, the Ministry will offer Shs200M to boost the rally.

