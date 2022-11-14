Ugandan Deejay named East Africa’s Alcoholic ambassador.

By Fab Mc

Known for his deejaying skills at A-List Kampala night parties, DJ Big Allan is on cloud 9 after landing another mouth-watering deal.

The Nomad bar and grill resident disc jockey has been named as one of the East Africa brand ambassadors for alcoholic drink Luc Belaire joining American rapper Rick Ross, Huddah Monroe, and Dj Khaled who are also brand ambassadors.

Internationally, Luc Belaire is currently one of the most in-demand beverages in the nightlife industry, being heavily marketed and endorsed by brand ambassadors; American superstar rapper Rick Ross, DJ/Producer DJ Khaled and many other celebrities in the entertainment industry, who identify themselves as #BlackBottleBoys & #BlackBottleGirls.’

‘’It started with Rick Ross’s comment on one of my Instagram posts and before a call came in asking for my details hence putting pen to paper’’ narrates DJ Big Allan.

The good news comes a few months after the same deejay collaborated with Nigeria’s finest Jay Willz on a song yet to be released before the end of this year.

