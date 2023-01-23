Chameleone’s concert hangs in balance,singer to face jail over whipping cyclist
Today Monday 23rd January 2023, Police has said that singer Jose Chameleone will face the law for allegedly whipping a boda boda cyclist who knocked his car last week
Chameleon was filmed on Friday, January 20 2023 whipping a boda boda rider who he accused of “scratching” his Range Rover car on Entebbe road as he was heading to his home in Seguku.
Chameleone’s team however claimed that the altercation was in “self defence.” They told the press that Chameleone was abused by the boda boda rider after the accident and threatened with physical assault.
Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim, however, called for justice for the boda boda rider who was beaten. Daniella and Chameleone are reportedly estranged.
What remains unclear is whether the law will be on the singer’s side by the time of his music concert reaches. His concert is slated for 10th February 2023