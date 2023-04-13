BREAKAWAY! Committee to fastrack new Ankole diocese approved

Agitators of CAD led by Richard Muhangi (L) , Sheema Municipality MP Dickson Kateshumbwa (M), and Red Pepper's Johnson Byarabaha Musinguzi (R) during the CAD fundraising dinner in October 2022 in Kampala

The West Ankole Diocesan Council has approved a 20-man Committee to fast-track the creation of a new diocese called Central Ankole Diocese (CAD) to be based in Sheema district.

They will be officially inaugurated on Thursday, 14th April, 2023 by the Bishop of West Ankole, Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni at Bweranyangi cathedral in Bushenyi Municipality.

The 20-man committee is chaired by Ven. Rev. Joseph Mweyungye of Kabwohe Archdeaconry-the proposed seat of the new diocese.

Other committee members are Richard Muhangi-the Vice Chairperson and Chairperson Building and Construction; Ven. Rev. Albertson Arinda-Secretary; Tumwijukye Robert- Treasurer; Dr. Mesaac Katusiime-Publicity Secretary and with Prof. Elijah Mushemeza as the Chairperson Finance and Mobilization.

Other members are Jolly Kabigumira, Ziporrah T. Musiime, Ahabwe Canary, Ven. Rev. Can. Godfrey Bujuura, Sam Kahindi, Betty Kagayagano, Ven. Rev. Can. Moses Turyaguma, Ven.Rev. Can. William Twinamatsiko, Ven. Rev. Can. Geoffrey Mwesigwa, Rodgers Kuteesa, Yoram Kabareebe, Ven. Rev. Can. Edson Keitongo, Mugume Carolyne, and Lovena Atucungwire.

A section of Christians in Sheema district have since 1994 been agitating for the creation of CAD, and have gone ahead to fundraise and put up structures to house the new diocese. These include the Bishop’s office, residence and other required infrastructure.

The agitators of CAD met stiff resistance from former area Bishop, Yona Katonene. After what they called lack of cooperation from Bishop Katonene, Sheema Christians mobilised colleagues and boycotted several diocese drives, causing financial stress there.

The current WAD bishop insists the quest for the diocese should follow right procedures through church structures up to the Provincial assembly where a decision is made after several processes.

Bishop Twinomujuni has been under pressure from agitators of the diocese who claimed he was using the excuse of the ban on creation of new dioceses by the Church of Uganda to curtail the process. They reasoned that by the time the ban was announced, CAD application was underway.

What is left for the Project to be completed?

Once all the requirements are completed as indicated on the checklist provided by the diocesan committee, the proposers of CAD on behalf of the laity will write to the verification committee to come and assess the readiness.

When the verification committee is satisfied, they will make a report to the diocesan council and if the Council is convinced that Sheema is ready, Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni (West Ankole Diocese) will write and invite the provincial verification committee.

