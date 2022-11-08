SMACK League set for stupendous finale

Season 5 of the SMACK League will wind down on Sunday, 13th November 2022 at Legends Grounds in Kampala and it’s the ‘main plot’ this weekend for the alumni of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK).

The Guinness powered bi-weekly Sunday football event has been going on for 18 matchdays and curtains will be drawn down in matchday 19 action.

The title will be won by either Zuluz, class of 2009 or Block Owners (class of 2002) for the former is first on the 20-team table with 40 points, just one ahead of the latter.

Third placed Mafias, class of 2011 have 33 points, but have a better goal difference (21 against 13) against Knights (class of 2017) who also have the same points but are fourth on the table.

Two other teams are capable of finishing third, that is fifth-placed Vendors (class of 1999) who have the same number of points (31) with sixth-placed Alks (class of 2007), who are also title holders.

While addressing media at Legends ahead of the finale, SMACK League CEO Hillary Ainomugisha said that the bi-weekly outing is more than just a football event as it boosts one’s social capital but also, they engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

“Remnant Generation, in Busega, Kitaka Zone, home to rescued teenage mothers and the disadvantaged in society will be one of the beneficiaries of our CSR activities,” Ainomugisha said.

Joseph Kasule Kawooya, who’s the Head of Marketing and PR for the SMACK League revealed that there are lots of activities lined up for families from kids engagement activities during the day to night entertainment for party lovers.

Guinness who is the lead sponsor of the league is proud to associate with the event and Elizabeth Mutamuliza who represented the brand at the press conference said that they’re looking forward to a fantastic finale.

“As Guinness, we are the number one fan of football. We sponsor the league because of the football aspect but also because of the great social life in it. We plan to do a lot of things in the finale including ensuring that there’s lots of entertainment,” Mutamuliza said.

Various awards will be dished out in the evening, that is; Overall winner, runner up and second runner up, MVP, top scorer, top assists, golden glove, best guest player, best matchday fan, best TSL fan, best child fan, networker of the season, smartest team, fair play award, best matchday hosts, best newcomers, a best female player, TSL lifetime award, founder’s award, DJ of the season and sponsors awards.

The SMACK League was created by the old boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi to unite, network, create opportunities, keep fit and give back to the community.

By Thomas Odongo