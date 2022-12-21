Family seeking funds for child’s open heart surgery

The family of a child who is due to undergo open heart surgery at Mulago Heart Institute in Kampala is seeking financial assistance from well-wishers.

Aijuka Jeremiah 2, with parents hailing from Kasana sub-county Sheema District was recently diagnosed with a deadly hole in the wall of his heart.

Medical documents seen by this Website

According to the boy’s mother, Tumuhaise Mellon, she suspects the condition was present at birth (congenital) but it was only recently discovered at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

According to the medical reports by seen by Daily pepper that is championing the mobilization of the funds, Doctors have recommended an urgent heart surgery and the cost of operation is estimated at Shs38m,

Daily pepper and Aijuka’s parents are appealing for help from well-wishers to intervene in order to raise the funds needed to rescue the life of the boy.

Dire medical condition

Aijuka’s parents, further explain that their son would fall sick time in and out. He would get abnormal pumping of the heart, something that worried family members a lot until they were advised to check in at Mulago Heart Institute.

Not well Aijuka held by his mother Mellon at Mulago Heart Institute recently

The young boy is currently on medication pending an operation at the heart institute as soon as the money needed is raised.

Aijuka’s father who is also a Boda Boda rider operating within the Kabwohe trading center revealed that at the moment he can’t raise the needed money and calls upon well-wishers to come in and help.

” I don’t have money and that is the reason I am calling on friends, organizations or NGOs, and any well-wishers who could help in footing those costs to come to the boy’s rescue,” he requests.

For, Daily pepper, this is not the first time, it championed such a drive. A few years back, Daily pepper helped in mobilizing shs32m to save a senior three student with heart surgery that went successful. As of today, the same student is in his second year at University and well known as a great footballer on Campus.

How you can help

Funds may be deposited in Centenary Bank under Account number 3203611620 or Mobile money number;

0773338209 (MTN) 0759450573 (Airtel) Ndyayebwanta Julius

0773489421 (MTN) 0751147070 ( Airtel) Tumuhaise Mellon

