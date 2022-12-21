Kyabazinga Hails MTN-Sponsored Obugaali Bwa Masaza Races as Bukooli County Emerges Winner

His Royal Majesty, the Kyabazinga of Busoga (In blue) preparing to set off the 66 cyclists in the finale of the MTN Busoga Kingdom bicycle race.

The MTN-sponsored Busoga Kingdom bicycle race competition dubbed “Obugaali Bwa Masaza”was concluded last weekend in the Eastern District of Jinja. 66 participants from the 11 counties of Busoga wereflagged off by HisMajesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV at the Kyabazinga Headquarters in Jinja.

His Majesty, the Kyabazinga of Busoga thanked his people for embracing the MTN-sponsored bicycle races and also thanked MTN Uganda for choosing to engage the youth of Busoga Kingdom in a beloved sport that has spread cheer across the 11 counties of the Kingdom.

As suggested by the Kingdom officials, the competitors rode a whooping distance of188 kms, traversing nearly the entire Busoga region. Starting off from Kyabazinga headquarters in Bugembe-Bwekula-Namulesa the cyclists rode around the different parts of Jinja city before proceeding to Iganga, Kaliro-Bukova, Gwembuzi,Namwendwa, Kamuli, Buwenge and finally right back to Jinja at the Bugembe Kyabazinga headquarters.

According to Amin Bossa, the Busoga kingdom Minister of sports, the race route was planned with the goal of giving each region of Busoga a glimpse of the MTN-sponsored bicycle race finale.

“We wanted every region to see their representatives as they ride through their region as well as the rest of Busoga. The cyclists had enough time to train and they were all excited and looking forward to this race,” Bossa said.

The MTN-sponsored Obugaali Bwa Masaza competition has traversed all 11 (Masaza) counties of the Kingdom including; Bugabula, Kigulu, Luuka, Butembe, Bukooli, Bunha, Busiki, Bulamogi, Bukono, Bunhole-Bunanhumba and Bugweriwith the supreme goal of fostering unity and cultural pride among the people of Busoga.

Each of the 11 counties (Masaza) was represented by their top cyclists who qualified at the county-level races. The competitions featured both sports and ordinary bikes.

Bukholi county’s Tiffu Luganda emerged the overall winner having completed first in the ordinary bicycle category. Luganda Won a brand-new Bajaj Boxer motorcycle worth UGX.5,500,000/=. Butembecounty’s John Odotowho completed first in the sports bike category wona brand new TVS motorcycle worth UGX.4,700,000/=. All the top 5 winners across the two categories won assorted cash prizes while all the participants received a participatory reward of UGX.50,000/= courtesy of MTN Uganda.

Speaking at the event, Joseph Bogera the General Manager for Sales and Distribution at MTN Uganda thanked the Kyabazinga of Busoga for the great partnership that exists between MTN Uganda and the Kingdom.

“We are indeed overjoyed with the reception that the bicycle races have received in Busoga. As MTN, we are strongly grounded in the belief that we are good together. We only succeed if the communities in which we operate succeed. As such, we pledge to continue working together with the people of Busoga through various initiatives including sports, health and education among others,” Bogera said.

Bogeraconcluded by thanking the people of Busoga for embracing the races and for using the competition as an opportunity to network and pride in the heritage of the Kingdom.

The bicycle race, which is also the first of its kind between MTN and the Kingdom, has been concluded successfully without any disruptions and accident cases. According to Bbosa, all the cyclists were advised to wear cycling helmets, which they all did.

Below are the 2022 MTN Busoga Kingdom Obugaali Bwa Masaza race winners and the prizes they won

Ordinary Bike Winners- 188 Kilometers Position County Cyclists’ Name Cash Prize 1st Bukooli Tiffu Luganda Brand New Bajaj Boxer worth 5M 2nd Kigulu Younger Brian UGX.2,000,000 3rd Bukooli Majidu Kyaawa UGX.1,000,000 4th Bugwer Julius Magumba UGX.500,000 5th Bunha MuziraHakimu UGX.300,000 Sports Bike Winners- 188 Kilometers 1st Bumble John Odoto Brand New Motorcycle worth 4M 2nd Luuka Kiwanuka Silimu UGX.2,000,000 3rd Kigulu MayinjaWakiiku Hussein UGX.1,000,000 4th Butembe Dominic Mugooda UGX.500,000 5th Bunha Shafiq Mumba UGX.300,000

