DDA boss dead,tentative burial program released

The executive director Dairy Development Authority (DDA), Dr.Michael Kansiime, is dead. He is said to have been suffering from an undisclosed disease for some time.

The authority says he died on Tuesday night, but no details about his death have been released yet.

“May the Lord grant him eternal peace. We pray for the family and staff in this dark hour,” a notice issued by the authority read. According to a tentative send-off burial program, we have received, there is a vigil at his home Kamuli Banda today 30th starting at 6 pm.

Tentative burial program

Tomorrow Thursday, there will be a funeral service at all saints Cathedral. His body will immediately be taken to his upcountry home in Bushenyi Nyampikye.

On Friday his body will also be prayed for at St. Stephen’s church of Uganda Kitagata Kyeizooba Igara at 2 pm.

His family, friends, and relatives will finally lay him to rest on Saturday.

Prior to being appointed executive director at the Dairy Development Authority, he was a lecturer at Makerere University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. He replaced Jolly K. Zaribwende and his tenure was set to up to 2025.

He was known for being prayerful and amiable.

In 1994, he joined Makerere University where he graduated with a degree in veterinary medicine.

In 2010, he represented Uganda on the regional body Community Animal Health Work Network where he oversaw different projects implemented by the body.

He also served as the head of the Africa Institute for Strategic Animal Resource Services and Development, at Makerere University.

At the time of his death, he was spearheading efforts to boost Uganda’s milk exports.

“Uganda is poised to become one of the biggest milk exporters on the African continent. The sector is edging slowly to becoming one the biggest exports from the country,” he once said while talking to the press at a function.

He also played a key role in persuading Government to upgrade the Entebbe Dairy Training School at the National Dairy Training and Incubation College.

