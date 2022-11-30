Ntare School OBs eulogize Dr.Kansiime as most staunch Christian ever

Old boys of the prestigious and mighty Ntare school in Mbarara have praised their own fallen OB Dr. Micheal Kansiime, the executive director Dairy Development Authority (DDA) who passed on last night.

OBs, have described him as a meticulous servant of Uganda whose exemplary and distinguished career spanned his leadership of DDA up to the time of his death.

The late Dr. Micheal Kansiime

The OBS who joined Ntare with him has shared interesting facts about the late. He has been described as a lifelong Christian and one of the most staunch Christian that ever graced Ntare School.

The OBs further reveal that URA Commissioner John Musinguzi, Passport Commissioner Af Johnson Namanya, URA’s Abel Kagumire, and Uganda National Housing ED Eng. Kenneth Kaijuka took matters of the Lord to the highest level at school. They were very good friends and their high level of Christianity has never been forgotten at the school.

Dr. Kansiime was in A’level and used sleep in New House He went on and joined Makerere University where he graduated with a degree in veterinary medicine.

OBs who have been so close to him also reveal that he has fought a tough battle against Kidney disease. That it has been a hard fight to an extent of going through kidney donation from his better half.

But God’s ways are not our ways. May his Soul rest in Eternal Peace.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts