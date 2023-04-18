LAND FRAUD! Police summons, grills UK based finance guru Matovu

Advertisements

Police in Kampala have summoned a United Kingdom based Finance Manager and businessman Peter Yiga Matovu over the fraudulent registration of a parcel of land in Kampala.

He is wanted by the Kampala metropolitan police Vide KMP GEF; 024/2023. He was supposed to appear on 12th April, 2023 at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

This stems from the alleged fraudulent registration of block 219 plot 345 at Najjera belonging to the late Kibikyo Catherine then aged 85 who died on 15th December, 2020 at Wightman Road, Harringay in the United Kingdom.

Upon her demise, it is claimed that Matovu unlawfully engaged in a ploy with others at large to take over the estate of the late Kibikyo to a tune of more than £ 1.5 M of which he had already sold off shares worth £ 175,000 in the United Kingdom.

The deceased is also said to have owned four pieces of land including a prime plot at Najera, Uganda.

The late Kibikyo procured the said land in Uganda from George l Sebuliba on 2nd June, 1999.

It is alleged that Matovu later went ahead and frequently claimed the above estate.

This forced Ruth Namyalo a sister to the deceased and the other bonafide beneficiaries who include; Deborah Katono, Norah Nalukwago, Justine Namugenyi, Samuel Kaggwa, Aidah Nalujja, James Rweram, Stephen Mukasa and Samuel Tebuseeke through Stella Maris UK to lodge a case against Matovu a client of Jan Solicitors UK in the High Court of Justice Chancery Division seeking to revoke the letters of administration that were issued in the names of Peter Iga Matovu Case Reference 1641826630111475.

The same court has since stayed any attempt by Matovu to sell off any more shares and frozen the account on which the money was deposited until the case is disposed of.

Matovu had initially claimed that he had obtained powers of attorney through one Samson Ssali, whereas not.

Sources say Matovu appeared at police and recorded a statement over the Najera land. The police now await the advice from the directorate of public prosecution for the charges to be pressed against him or otherwise.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author