D’Mario Legend,Keem Fame Rich on ‘Most Original ’project

The year 2022 has evidently been graduation season for Musician Keem Fame Rich and the fiesta only continues with the new release.

Keem Fame Rich has dropped yet another single dubbed “Most Original ”. The singer did justice to the dancehall tune as he compared his life to a small liquor bottle that gives all the necessary ‘heights’.

The audio was produced by D’Mario Legend of legend Production whereas the video was directed by Magic Director .

About Keem Fame Rich .

Kajoba Hakim (born 16th January 1999) commonly known as Keem Fame Rich is a Ugandan songwriter, musician and Promoter.

At the age of 15, he ventured into the music industry he was performing at several house parties and functions in Uganda at the start of his music career. In 2020 he started songwriting and singing where he is popularly known for his songs such as Most Original , Fire, Tetulinda bidde among other

