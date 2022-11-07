Early politicking retarding Development in Kigezi sub Region Says MP Kamuntu..

Moses Agaba

Rukiga

Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera Rubanda West County Member of parliament has said that Vices of early politicking mushrooming in Kigezi sub region is Retarding development.

Kamuntu says that leaders across the country to desist from early politicking, saying such a move distracts Ugandans especially the youth from focusing on programmes that the government designed to improve their socioeconomic livelihoods.

Kamuntu asks the leaders across the political divide in the country to desist from early politicking but rather direct all energies towards entrenching and promoting government programmes saying that the people need development not spending most of the time in politics as in Kigezi we don’t have any factory the leaders should instead of confusing people in politics but rather strive hard to

Helping leaders still in service to advocate for services like tarmac roads and

Factories in the district are set up

He says that t he has already secured an investor to build an iron ore factory in Rubanda but the problem they are facing is the on and off electricity in the region and that his move is also being fought by some people in Kigezi by trying to block the factory .

”it’s unfortunate that in Kigezi particularly Rukiga district, people are already in campaigns for the next General election which is still four years upfront as a leader am so disappointment over early campaigns that have already started to uproot the incumbent legislators where campaigns are in high gear as if elections are tomorrow “.said Kamuntu.

Kamuntu says that that leaders should be given enough time to work rather than engaging them in tarnish campaigns adding that time for such are there advising the people of Rukiga district to desist from early campaigns saying that they distract development.

Kamuntu said this on Saturday while speaking as the guest of honor during the Alumni reunion and fundraising ceremony at Bukinda secondary school in Bukinda sub county, Rukiga district In Rukiga district, Alex Muhoozi Kanuga, Patrick Kiconco Katabazi and Lastone Besigye have already come out to publically conduct campaigns to contest against the incumbent Rukiga County Member of parliament during 2026 general elections where Some of them have already printed t-shirts bearing their images and names and words wooing voters to

back them in 2026.

Roland Bish Ndomugyenyi the Rukiga county member of the parliament and the old boy of Bukinda Secondary School challenged students to be disciplined if they are to have a better and smooth future.

Ndyomugyneyi contributed Ugx 5 million in addition to his earlier contribution to the school and pledged to continue supporting its development at any time he’s called upon where he asked the old students to start a scholarship fund to attract bright students so that the school can be revived which he also launched with Ugx 1m per year.

Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi who is an old student of the school in his sermon asked Christians to humble themselves before God saying that the people to always avoid despising the humble beginning of any project, saying that everything has a small beginning. He advised the people to avoid extravagant spending on the money they have been saving for the entire year,instead only spend on basic needs only because of the current economic crisis.

A total of total of 112 million shillings both in cash and pledge was today collected towards the completion of the Staff house. 79.5 million shillings was in cash while 32 million shillings was in pledge. Kamuntu contributed 7 million shillings

Among the guests was the deputy MD National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Dr.Sylvia Tumuheirwe Alinaitwe Mwanaki who contributed Ugx 5 million, Major Arineitwe Kagame who also contributed Ugx 5 million, Chairperson Rukiga District Robert Kakwereere, Chairperson Kabale District Nelson Nshangabasheija , principal Bukinda Core PTC Constance Muramuzi,Prof Moses Twesigomwe among others.

Bukinda Secondary School is a Church founded school under the Diocese ofKigezi which started in 1981 in the premises of now Nyabirerema Primary School and after growing; it relocated to Kishongati Village, Highland ward in Muhanga town council.

It was started by the efforts of Amos Rwansheija, the founder Head teacher and nowit’s being led by Twinomugisha Peason as the current Head teacher with an enrollment of 320 students in O Level and 45 in A Level summing up to 365out of which 159 are in boarding section.