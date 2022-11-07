60 Year old Kisoro NRM boss to sit PLE

Kisoro

Ramathan Ndikuyeze the Kisoro District National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson and Central division Chairperson for Kisoro Municipality, Ramathan Ndikuyeze is set to sit for his Primary Leaving Examinations, come Tuesday November 8th, 2022.

The embattled politician, who is facing charges of aggravated trafficking joins 127 other candidates at Kisoro Demonstration Primary School, located in Kisoro Municipality.

Kisoro Demonstration is one of the few schools in Kisoro district that support children with Special needs.

Candidates sitting for their Primary Leaving Examinations are expected to begin with briefing on Monday 7th November 2022.

The candidates will then sit for Mathematics on Tuesday morning, followed by Social Studies in the Afternoon.

Ndikuyeze is expected to sit his final exams using registration number 011473/094 as he to sit his final exams at a special needs school because he allegedly sustained a serious injury to his writing hand.

An assessment report from the Kisoro Medical Superintendent to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) guarantees Ndikuyeze, an extra 45 minutes on each written examination.

Ndikuyeze, who has been on bail for a few weeks now, keeps a low profile and is said to be conducting home tutoring, in preparation for his exams.

While speaking to our reporter Ndikuyeze said he is in good spirits and he wishes his few candidates success in their exams.