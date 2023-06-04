END OF AN ERA? Prof Balunywa’s contract at MUBS expires, replaced

Advertisements

In 2018, when Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Principal, Prof. Wasswa Balunywa’s contract expired, it took the intervention of President Museveni to secure another term.

Everyone thought Balunywa, then 62, had served his time and even then MUBS Council Chairperson, Prof Venansius Baryamureeba was determined to see him out.

Balunywa was not willing to go. The two ended up in public outbursts.

Tensions were only eased by the President who directed the reappointment of Balunywa for another five year term.

This term has now also ended.

“Following the expiry of Prof. Wasswa Balunywa’s contract as Principal on May 31, 2023, Council at its Special Meeting held on June 02, 2023 resolved to appoint Prof. Moses Muhwezi as Acting Principal, pursuant to Section 40(2)(d) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 (as amended), until such a time when the position is filled substantively in accordance with the law,” announced Francis Yosa, the institution’s Human Resource Director in an internal memo sent to MUBS staff and seen by this publication.

Muhwezi has been Balunywa’s deputy.

Balunywa, now 68, has been at MUBS helm for 25 years and it remains to be seen whether he will attempt to stage another fight to extend his tenure at the Nakawa based institution to 30 years.

Will President Museveni intervene again?

Will Museveni deploy him somewhere else?

There have been speculations of Balunywa replacing late Mutebile at Bank of Uganda as Governor or Deputy.

Watch this space!

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author