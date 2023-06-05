PANIC AS…ISO, CMI, CID, SFC,PRISONS brace for major shakeup

Advertisements

Major changes are expected in all security organs any time from now, this publication has exclusively learnt.

There is panic that many will lose their jobs through redeployment, demotion, knifing, being retired and at worst arrested.

Why? Over 1000 intelligence officers from all security organs were one year ago picked and sent for training.

These were picked from ISO, UPDF-CMI, Police-CID, SFC, UWA and Prisons. They jointly trained together at ISO’s Institute of Intelligence and Security Studies.

They have now finished the course awaiting a pass-out and deployment. They have also been promoted to various ranks.

Upon being passed out, they will be deployed all over the country for a special mission that will shape Uganda’s political course and history in post Museveni era, according to a well placed source.

This has put pressure on some officials who feel their positions are now under threat by these fresh trainees. Lobbying is intense.

