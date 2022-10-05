Fire guts school dormitory in Kabale

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Student’s property worth millions of Shillings has been destroyed in a fire that gutted the boy’s dormitory at Kabale Brainstorm High school in Kabale Municipality on Tuesday afternoon have been burnt into ashes after a fire outbreak burning two dormitories that house male students.

The burnt dormitories are Lumumba and Kaguta. Students who spoke to our reporter narrated that they started experiencing short circuits in the burnt dormitories last week until today afternoon at 2pm when non candidate classes were sitting for their midterm exams and they heard an alarm from other students who were free.

Bernard Bikorwomuhangi the Head teacher of Kabale Brainstorm High school says that the fire broke out at around 2 pm on Tuesday when students were attending afternoon classes destroying mattresses, books, jerry cans, clothes, and money among others.

Bikorwomuhangi says that after the incident happened, he immediately communicated to Kabale district police commander who referred him to the fire rescue team that responded in time and rescued the situation.

He added that the situation was put under control and fire did not spread to other dormitories. He is also worried about the situation suspecting it to traumatize Senior Four candidates whose properties were also affected hence affecting the performance in the forthcoming UCE and UACE Exams.

After the alarm, all students at the school immediately responded to rescue the situation but in vain until the fire rescue team from Kabale central police station responded to the scene and put off the fire. Among the properties destroyed include Books, Mattresses, Shoes, beddings, clothes among others.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that police are investigating the likely cause of the fire. By press time Maate told journalists that no death had occurred.

The fire comes minutes after another fire destroyed timber stores and furniture in Kabale municipality on Monday.