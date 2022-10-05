Independence party; Beach and Grill fiesta to rock Uganda

The latest information that is set to rock Uganda is the much anticipated Beach and Grill until you drop party.

Beach and Grill party is a unique one that includes Boat Cruise and unique games. It is set for October 8th, 2022 at Garuga Resort Hotel. According to party lovers, the event has been dubbed an Eve of Independence Party featuring everyone that loves traveling, camping, and fan.

Organized by Nzuri expeditions AFRIKA, it will include top games such as swimming, Volleyball, beach games, campfire, karaoke, and board games.

Mark this date and save it now. Come and take pictures for memories, and eat and drink as we enjoy music. Come as we slay on a Boat and have the feel of the independence cruise.

According to organizers, there are special packages that one must not miss. A group of five people that need an early bird ticket will part with only shs400k while the group of 5 that need to pay at the entrance will need only shs550k. While one person will part with only shs120k.



There is an ongoing discount between now to Friday mid-day for the ticket of one person, instead of paying shs120k at the last minute, pay only shs90k now and get sorted.

All tickets include drinks and food until you’re done!

