Loss as Fire Guts down Timber Stores, Workshops in Kabale

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Property worth Million of shillings have been lost after Fire gutted a timber store and carpentry workshop in Kabale municipality leaving traders counting huge losses.

ASP Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman says that the fire, which gutted the timber stores and carpentry workshops Behind Peak FM commonly known as Mundeeba in Northern Division, broke out around 12pm on Monday leaving property worth Ugx 80 million destroyed.

The timber workshop belongs to; Alex Nuwagaba, Patrick Ndamira and Joseph Mukasa whose property that include; timber, furniture, machine and other materials were destroyed although fire and rescue services swiftly responded and put it off before it spread to other neighboring structures

Maate says Fortunately, there wasn’t any person injured and the cause has been established as short circuit t due to machines which were left on power without any person in attendance.

Richard Tumuhimbise, an eyewitness, who was working in one of the stores, says that the fire caught them unawares. He says that they couldn’t do much to put off the fire because it was very strong.

