FULL LIST! Top 2000 Ugandans facing IGG arrest over money named

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has vowed tough action against individuals and government agencies that owe government money in form of fines and refunds but are showing little appetite to pay it.

These are monies proved by either court(s), Auditor General or IGG investigations to have been misused, unaccounted for or stolen.

Implicated officials are mandated to cough it.

The IGG recently released a list of those implicated and how much they are supposed to cough.

“The Inspectorate of Government (IG) wishes to remind the under listed persons who were ordered either by Court or IG to pay/refund sums of money indicated against their names to IG Asset Recovery Account Number 003030088000007 held at Bank of Uganda using EFT to comply with terms stipulated in the said orders, and thereafter present evidence of payment for verification and/or harmonisation of your account to Room 6.13, 6th Floor IG Headquarters at Jubilee Insurance Centre, Plot. 14, Parliament Avenue or call 0414255892/259738/310000/344219 or email pr@igg.go.ug.

“You are further reminded to present proof of deposit/transfer of funds to the cash office at the Inspectorate of Government for a general receipt. Please note, if you already paid, present evidence to the office,” a reminder notice to pay reads in part.

ARREST BECKONS

Speaking to this publication , the IGG, Betty Kamya said whereas some are paying, others are yet to respond and these face arrest once the amnesty expires.

“Many are responding positively, we shall aggressively go after those who are not responding as expected,” she said.

THE LIST

Top on the list is a Chinese company- M/S China Communication Const Co Ltd which was contracted by UNRA. It is supposed to cough shs5,386,205,232.

Ministry of Agriculture bosses and affiliate institutions are also not missing on the IGG list.

There is former Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) Ministry permanent secretary Pius Wakabi Kassajja who owes shs850m to the government. He was retired by President Museveni in 2021.

Whereas Museveni said he had retired him in ‘public interest’, sources say, he just preferred to use a soft term, but in reality, the likes of Wakabi were knifed.

Officials at MAAIF supervised Bukalasa Agricultural College and Fisheries Training Institute (FTI) Entebbe who shared about shs9bn during Covid-19 lockdown are also listed. They number 15. Among them is Bukalasa’s Principal Gelvan Kisolo Lule who must cough shs663,300,000.

Immaculate Tushemereirwe, also a Senior Accounts Assistant at Bukalasa must also cough shs418,613,920.

Gertrude Abalo, the Principal Fisheries Training Institute (FTI) Entebbe must also cough shs730,000,000.

On the list is also Rose Apio, an accountant at Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), who must cough shs437,897,000. More reporting on this will be in our subsequent publication.

Bosses at Ugasurv Surveying & Mapping Consultants Ltd must cough shs457,024,725.

The Anti-pornography committee boss, Dr. Annet Kezaabu is also with other 3 supposed to pay shs186M. The other three are Benon Rwabukuru, Catherine Kajwasa, and Peninah Kensheka. All these used to call shots at Uganda Land Commission (ULC).

Several Uganda Bureau of Statistics bosses who were also implicated in the over shs1bn saga are also on the list.

On the list is also Herbert Kiguli, the Assistant Commissioner Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Water and Environment. He must cough shs461, 897,000.

Judiciary senior internal auditor Anne Akanjuna was fined shs102.6m, judiciary senior assistant accountant Irene Namasinga stands at shs99m and judiciary assistant accountant Elsie Ann Nabunya (shs138.7m).

From the energy ministry, accountant Julius Sebakaki owes shs117.6m while Musa Ssempebwa stands at sh1b and local government ministry human resource officer Janat Nakizito was fined shs113.7m.

Uganda Virus Research Institute internal auditor Michael Ojok Tokoya is on the list over sh112.2m while local government ministry urban inspector Chris Niwandinda has not yet paid sh104.3m.

Judiciary assistant accountant Juliet Nantongo is supposed to pay shs122m, local government ministry assistant secretary Rhoda Katende shs88.3m and public service ministry undersecretary Benon Moses Kigenyi shs31.7m.

FULL LIST CAN BE ACCESSED HERE:IGG pg color10NEW

