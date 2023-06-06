Juma Seiko spills Bad Black’s sex secrets with top Mp

Advertisements

Social media last week was awash with allegations uttered by socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black, who claims that Lt. Colonel Juma Seiko some time back misled her into going for an abortion after she had been ballooned by a renowned Member of Parliament (Name withheld for legal reasons).

According to the allegations which she posted on her social media platforms, Bad Black says she got pregnant after having a one-night-stand with the MP but Seiko convinced her to abort, a move she regrets because if she hadn’t, she would be very rich now, since she compares the MP to a bank!

Well, after Bad Black went public with her wild allegations, sources close to Juma Seiko got in touch with our snoops, revealing that these are unfounded claims, which Bad Black used to blackmail lots of money from the said MP.

Speaking to our snoops, the source revealed that;

“Bad black is really a very weird crook. First of all she faked pregnancy. She wanted to detooth (extort) money from the MP by blackmailing him because the guy is wealthy.”

Exposing Bad Black’s treachery and intentions to blackmail the MP, the source added that; “Her male friend (the MP) wanted his Doctor to carry out some tests but she refused and opted for IHK.”

The source reveals that indeed Seiko accompanied her to IHK to prove whether she was pregnant but she left him at the reception and returned a few minutes later, claiming her Doctor had carried out the abortion.

However, according to the source, Seiko contends that he never saw any Doctor at IHK handling her whatsoever and even then, they would have consulted him since he was the one who had escorted her to the hospital.

The source reveals that while at IHK, Bad Black went to some room and later emerged with some sort of a prescription list, indicating that she had to buy a cocktail of drugs.

“She claimed she was going to her village to stay there for some weeks till she recovered. That she needed to buy good food and drugs, yet in actual sense all she wanted was money,” the source revealed.

In the end, the source reveals, Seiko had no choice but to advise the MP to give her the money such that she would buy the drugs.

To his surprise however, the moment Bad Black got the money, she walked to her car majestically and drove off without even buying the drugs.

The source reveals that since then Bad Black had never mentioned anything about the alleged pregnancy until a few days ago when she made the false allegations, perhaps with intent to soil Seiko’s reputation or extort more money from the MP.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author