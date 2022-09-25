FUTURE BRIGHT…As Ugandan students beat other E. African Secondary Schools to win 2022 FEASSSA overall title

By Emmanuel Sekago

OVERALL STANDINGS

1st: Uganda (18 Gold, 10 Silver, 13 Bronze)

2nd: Kenya (5 Gold, 12 Silver, 3 Bronze)

3rd: Rwanda (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze)

4th: Tanzania (1 Silver, 5 Bronze)

With fewer sports infrastructures in the country, Uganda still proved to the rest of the east Africa community member countries that it’s in his own docket.

Uganda defended the overall trophy at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania, collecting a total of 18 Gold, 10 Silvers and 13 Bronze medals.

No matter things didn’t go well in sports disciplines like, Handball, Volleyball with Uganda walking away with Silver medals but had smiles in, Netball (Girls), Football (Girls and Boys), Basketball Boys and Girls in (5×5 and 3×3), Rugby 7s (Boys), Rugby 15s(Boys), Badminton, Hockey (Boys and Girls), Lawn Tennis (Boys), Swimming (Boys), Athletics (Girls) and Table Tennis (Boys and Girls) winning Gold medals.

Kenya who came into the tournament with the zeal of winning the overall title before even games started finished in second position collecting 5 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze. Rwanda collected two gold and silver and 4 bronze in third position and the host Tanzania with 1 silver and 5 bronze finishing bottom on the medal table.

Before the official closing ceremony at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in football, defending champions St Mary’s secondary school – Kitende beat rivals Buddo secondary 1-0 to win the Bronze medal, while at the girls finals, St Noa Girls hammered Wiyeta SS of Kenya 2-1 to win gold. Debutant Amus College School from Teso region finished 5th position while Kawempe Muslim in 3rd position and in boy’s finals Kibuli Secondary School overcame stubborn Kenya’s Highway SS 2-0 with Captain Dominic Ayella with the brace to win gold medal for Uganda.

Uganda’s other triumphant medalists, saw the record holders of East Africa secondary school games St Mary’s Kitende winning Netball and 5X5 Basketball girls plus 3X3 Basketball for girls, in Badminton for Kibuli Secondary School for the boys, Table Tennis was Mbogo College championed Table Tennis girls and Kibuli in boys. Ugandan girls’ athletics team and as well boys (swimming team) won gold and Hana International School clinched the Rugby 7s title while Namilyango College was victorious in Rugby 15s.

Meanwhile, the minister in the president’s office in charge of regional administration and local government Innocent Bashungwa graced the closing ceremony of the Feasssa 20th edition and the next edition of 21st East Africa secondary schools games will be hosted by Burundi next year 2023.

About Post Author