KEEP SHINING! Kyabazinga salutes Busoga’s powerful women

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Nadiope Gabula IV has hailed the women of Busoga, eastern Uganda for the interventions they are making to boost social economic transformation of the region. Whereas there are many of them, this time he singled out Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka.

The Kyabazinga said this on Friday when he hosted members of Neyendeire Development Initiative (NDI) at the Igenge Palace in Bugembe, Jinja City. The group was led by amiable and workaholic Kisaka whose level of service delivery at KCCA continues to impress everyone.

In his remarks, the Kyabazinga said his Kingdom will support the homestead nursery approach in order for people to improve on their sanitation, food security and production besides preventing domestic violence in homes. The monarch urged the leadership of NDI to consider gender inclusiveness while registering and enrolling members into the association adding that he needs to see men too getting registered in big numbers.

The group comprising more than 400 guests were at the Palace to observe the tradition of “okukiika embuga” and brought gifts for the Kyabazinga. There was mirth, laughter, dancing, and ululation in the traditional Busoga style. The ceremony was also attended by other members of the kingdom leadership, the Royal family and business people attached to the kingdom.

In her remarks, Dorothy Kisaka said she leads the women’s effort whose model focuses on the grassroots homesteads to catalyze social economic transformation of Busoga sub region. She explained that they developed the idea to create a homestead nursery at village level to be led by chairpersons adding that if a homestead is created, people will be mobilized and trained about sanitation, child caring, nutrition and food security besides being introduced to new programs initiated by government at village level which they can engage in for development.

Kisaka said that there are 4,712 villages in the eleven districts of Busoga and their target is to see that each village has a homestead nursery. She noted that NDI has so far established 252 homestead nurseries that will act as training centers about social economic development in homes.

Kisaka said that since inception of their association in 2016, they have managed to establish 6 homestead nurseries in Buyende district, 5 in Mayuge, 6 in Jinja City, 7 in Namutumba, 4 in Namayingo, 12 in Bugiri, 20 in Luuka, 24 in Kaliro, 29 in Kamuli, 18 in Bugweri, 54 in Jinja rural and 56 in Iganga district.

She noted that these homestead nurseries will be the game changer into the development of Busoga sub region. Kisaka said they are going to start up a SACCO for their association.

Busoga's other powerful women include Presidency Minister, Milly Babirye Babalanda; former Speaker of Parliament now First Deputy Prime Minister and as well Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga; third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Without Portfolio, Rukia Isanga Nakadama; Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) boss, Eng Ziria Tibalwa Wako; Uganda National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) boss, Prof Mary Okwakol; Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) deputy Director General, Olive Lumonya and among others like Parsis Namuganza, Esther Mbayo, Eng Monica Ntege Azuba and former Vp Specioza Kazibwe Naigaga.

