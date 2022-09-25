Martial Arts Event on next weekend at Serena Hotel
By Our Reporter
Good news coming in for Martial Arts fans is that 1Zone MMA will hold its first live Mixed Martial Arts event next weekend on 1st October 2022,
at The Kampala Serena Hotel.
This event will mark the end of Season Two of the
1Zone MMA fights after a successful Season One of the fights streamed live online
in April 2022. The event will feature 11 fights and 22 fighters from 7 countries i.e.
Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania
and Uganda.
The show will be hosted by Ronnie McVex, Etania and Sheila Salta with musical entertainment from Navio.
We have established that tickets prices are as below and on sale online at www.quicket.co.ug www.tagticketing.com, *165*98#, and The Design
Hub, Kampala reception.
• Ordinary – UGX 150,000
• VIP – UGX 400,000
• VIP Table – UGX 3,000,000
• VVIP Tables – UGX 5,000,000
1Zone MMA (One Zone MMA LTD) Is the 1st Mixed Martial Arts Platform in East
Africa, operating out of Uganda with a goal to promote MMA fighters in the region and get them global recognition by providing a professional platform for the fighters to showcase their diverse and unique MMA fighting skills.
The live Mixed Martial Arts fights are organized by 1Zone MMA in partnership
with NBS Sport, Kampala Serena Hotel, Talent Africa and FITE TV.