GOV’T WEYAYU? Ministry of Health boss wants to grab my land, NGO boss cries out

A helpless NGO boss has come out to cry to whoever it may concern to help him rescue his land from the jaws of a senior Ministry of Health official.

Daniel Olwoch, a teacher working for Finn Church Aid based at Bidibidi refugee camp (Yumbe district) in northern Uganda, is accusing Dr Jackson Amone, Commissioner Clinical Services at Wandegeya based Ministry of Health of attempting to grab his ancestral land.

The matter, particularized as suit No 57 of 2021 at Gulu Chief Magistrates court (land division) is before Grade One Magistrate-Kwezira Vian. According to court documents seen by this publication, Dr Omone allegedly fenced off Olwoch and his extended family’s ancestral home on titled land with lease running for 49 years.

That worse still, a free hold FRV HQT829, Folio 17, Block 3, Plot 92 in Kinene, Paicho, Aswa County-Gulu district, was curiously processed in favour of Dr.Omone. There are now concerns that the case is taking too long to be concluded with allegations of witnesses being targeted and bribed emerging. The saga has also reportedly escalated conflicts between warring Ikat clans—in Paicho which are the original and the Johnnie come lately.

SIGH OF RELIEF

To put the matter to end, the Gulu Grade One Magistrate-Kwezira Vian, on 28th September, 2022 ordered the Gulu district surveyor office to open a boundary on the contested land. Olwoch insists the land measuring about 255 hectares belonged to his late father who used to run a ranch on it but it is now being threatened by alleged grabbers.

