Great Joy! Christmas Cantata Returns To Watoto Church Central After A Two-Year Hiatus

By Moses Oketayot

After a two year no show due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Watoto Church Christmas cantata returned in a mega scintillating style as Christians were serenaded in a music, dance and drama musical performance of the nativity story at main church on Buganda Road running under the theme, “Great Joy.”

The show which began on Monday 19th December is open to the public free of charge, and the in-person experience will come to an end on Friday 23rd December with the rest of the remaining performances set to be streamed online and on television

Speaking our reporter on day four of the cantata, Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo the Team Leader at Watoto Church, said that the whole point of organizing the Christmas cantata is to celebrate the great joy that comes with the birth of Jesus Christ who was born to save mankind from sin and the consequences of sin are disastrous

He says that for the Church to be able to organize the event after two year of the Covid-19 pandemic is victory in itself as he added: “There are people who said the Church is not essential were mistaken. We may not gather in the buildings, but we gather in homes because it is not the gathering that is essential, but it’s the people of God who are essential.”

Pastor Rwotlonyo added that the cantata experience is a celebration of victory over sin through the birth of the Saviour Jesus Christ at Christmas.

When asked why Watoto Church spends so much money in the preparation and production of the shows, and yet it is open to the public without any charges at the gate, the man of God had this to say: “John3:16 says for God so loved world that he gave his only begotten son Jesus. That’s why we celebrate so that none of us should perish but have eternal life. We didn’t pay for Jesus to come; God gave out of his generosity.”

Adding that in the same way, the Church must emulate that generosity. “What we have done as cantata over the years is a Christmas gift to the city of Kampala, and so you never charge for a gift,” he added.

Pastor Rwotlonyo notes that it is from the generosity of the Watoto Church members that they have been able to give back to the public through the cantata, whereby members set aside funds to tell the story of the nativity of the Saviour Jesus Christ beginning with his life, death and resurrection as a whole package.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed people’s perspective on physical presence at places of worship in that people were forced to pray from the confines of their homes due to the lockdown to curb the virus at the time.

But even post the pandemic, there are those who have never stepped foot back in places of worship, giving the excuse of praying online and through different media platforms like radios and television.

However, Pastor Rwotlonyo has a mixed opinion about such people and had this to say to the virtual prayer warriors: “You can attend church while at home which is good, but you can also come in the building.

Church is not restricted to a building, and it is unrestricted through online and on air but there is something about being together with other believers because the Bible says we shouldn’t give up the habit of meeting together because we are physical beings who need physical connections with others.”

He encouraged Christians to watch online and pray if they can, but he recommends that they come back to Church to meet their brothers and sisters and worship Jesus with them as he added: “I strongly encourage the return to serve God and worship him with other believers.”

Pastor Rwotlonyo urged the public not to be discouraged by the economic hardships but to have hope in Jesus who brought joy to the world, and he will bring the same joy to them.

