It Gume Fredrick or David Moses isabirye? One or both, who is who?

As we write this, the senior Health general inspector of kiboga district Mr. Gume Fredrick has pleaded guilty for forgery of not only names, but also academic documents.

Court has found out that hee doesn’t not posses any of PLE, UCE or UACE in his real names. He told court that his real names are David Moses Isabirye. The 51 year old is a resident of kiwanguzi zone-kiboga district.