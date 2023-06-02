HIGH SPIRITS! Kwesiga happy with government support towards Uganda men’s lacrosse team, calls for more funding 

Advertisements

By Thomas Odongo

The General Manager of the Uganda Men’s Senior National Lacrosse Team, Brian Mushana Kwesiga has revealed that the Government of Uganda (GOU) has advanced UGX 130,000,000 (One hundred and thirty million Ugandan Shillings) to the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) in support of the team’s participation in the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship (WLMC) scheduled for June 20th to July 1st, 2023 in San Diego, California, U.S.

Since the introduction of the sport in Uganda in 2009, this is the most financial support that ULA has ever received from the GOU for participation in any international competition, nearly tripling its support from last year when two National Lacrosse Teams, the Women’s Senior National Lacrosse Team and the Men’s U21 National Lacrosse Team were traveling abroad.

With less than three weeks before the team travels for the global meet, Kwesiga says thatthe contribution from government was more than enough to cover the cost of the team’s airfare. He also adds that the gesture from government is symbolic of good times ahead for the game of lacrosse.

“This new commitment from the Government is truly transformational, not just for the current fundraising campaign, but long term for the game of lacrosse in Uganda as it further augments and solidifies the country’s status as both the pioneer and premier lacrosse powerhouse in Africa,”Kwesiga noted.

However, albeit government coming through for the team at such a crucial time, Kwesiga says that more is still needed to cover the funding gap that must be filled before the event in San Diego starts.

“While we obviously appreciate this tremendous support at such a crucial time with less than three weeks to the tournament, it is nowhere near enough to cover the financial need that clearly still exists,” Kwesiga stated.

Granted U.S. visas on April 14th, the team is currently seeking sponsors and supporters to help raise the remaining $30,000 that is still needed for the team’s accommodations and meals at San Diego State University, costing $135 daily, per person for 15 days, for 24 players, 3 coaches, and a Government Representative with the team scheduled to depart Uganda June 16th and return into July 4th.

Kwesiga’s commitment yielding fruits

Kwesiga, the Ugandan born, U.S. educated and based engineer is a former President and CEO of the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA), where he more than tripled the Association’s membership and developed a reputation for his mobilization and fundraising prowess. A skilled negotiator, during his two-year tenure, he lured new sponsors to the organization, and cultivated relationships with existing ones. When he hosted President Museveni in his home city, Dallas, Texas in September 2014, Museveni increased the GOU’s annual contribution to the diaspora organization from $20,000 to $100,000 – a $1 million financial lifeline over the last 10 years, – while increasing the overall corporate sponsorship to the organization by more than 335% – the most sponsorship ever secured in the organization’s 35-year history. He also presided over three consecutive surplus convention budgets and appointed a new Board of Trustees that oversaw the first and so far, only financial audit in the Association’s 35-year history.

Out of a total budget of almost $150,000 (UGX 555,000,000), the fundraising campaign has so far raised more $115,000 in less than four months; $40,000 from corporations and organizations in the form of training camp logistics, equipment, and uniforms, $35,000 from the GOU for purchase air tickets, $15,000 from private individuals, and another $25,000 in online crowd funding on PayPal towards the cost of visas, travel, and medical insurance, officiating and practice field fees).

Among the private individuals and organizations that have contributed include Massachusetts Youth Lacrosse (MYL) who haspaid for equipment and training camps and its sister organization, the Boston Youth Lacrosse (BYL) who contributed towards the cost of meals. Origins Leadership, a Denver based 501 (c) (3) headed by Coach Nick Lewis that acted as the fiscal sponsor for the U21 team’s trip to Limerick, Ireland last year also contributed what was left over from that trip. Maryland based Mr. Frank Kelley III, and Kelley Benefits, longtime benefactors to the Uganda lacrosse program, also donated.

Encore Brand Lacrosse provided uniforms at no cost, as it has done since 2014. Lacrosse Unlimited and Epoch Lacrosse donated equipment like sticks, chest and elbow pads, mouth guards, as well as gloves. New Balance provided cleats, while its subsidiary Warrior Lacrosse provided the much-needed helmets at a steep 50% discount.

