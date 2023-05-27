HYSTERIA! KCCA boss Luyimbazi, Kushaba in a bitter exchange

Advertisements

There’s a cold war going on in the circles of the Kampala Capital Authority (KCCA) administration unit between the Deputy Executive Director Eng. David Luyimbazi and the former Owino market Chairperson Suzan Kushaba who is a known NRM mobiliser and MK Movement diehard.

The genesis of bitter exchange is said to have resulted after Kushaba shared some controversial information concerning the deals done by Luyimbazi to some social media group where some high ranking officials in government including officers in IGG office subscribe.

This publication has also learnt that in the same group there are also some tight pals of Eng. Luyimbazi. Upon learning that their colleague may land into a danger that may even cost his job, they notified Luyimbazi who also sent a nuke missile warning to the Kampala yellow girl.

“You woman, stop writing about me in your various stupid forums… I’m not at your level…Please desist or I will be forced to take stern action… Write about your brothers or anything else… Just avoid me…” text sent by Luyimbazi reads.

He added it was the last warning she was giving her. Whereas in the same chat Kushaba is seen telling the D/ED that she is exposing him because he’s not following President Museveni directives, Luyimbazi who seemed to be in a combative mood replied saying …Nziko obusiru wayonka buyonke, loosely translated as “It appears you breast fed stupidity.”

While commenting on the developments Kushaba said that she’s not bothered by Luyimbazi’ threats because he knows the truth. She added that the information she shared was automatic and that’s why he opened up. She also alleged that Luyimbazi once tried to use her as a spy on the current KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka but she declined and the particular meeting was at Speak Apartments. Kushaba does not take prisoners once she opens a war on any government official.

