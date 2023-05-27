KITCHEN CABINET! Movers and shakers in MK Movement (part 1)

Emma (second right) with Toyota, Parliament bosses and other MK strategists

Advertisements

BY PEPPER INTELLIGENCE UNIT

Believe it or not, the MK Movement is the talk of town at the moment.

Whereas the MK Project has always been debated in whispers, last year it gained momentum when Gen.Muhoozi came out publicly to popularize it with his 48th birthday celebrations as a launch pad.

Whereas there are those who are still skeptical and naysayers (and it was expected after all), the BD bashes have generated a sizable number which is welcoming. It is indeed a good foundation.

For MK Movement strategists, the BD bashes were a testimony that Gen. Muhoozi, 49, has support of the army, has a national character appeal, he is recognizable, easy to sell, lovable, scandal free, energetic, able to build a winning coalition, sensitive to tribal and religious politics and among others—which all qualify him for any political office of his choice including the Presidency.

This explains why he never injects any coin in the BD bashes. Instead supporters from everywhere are willing to organise on his behalf, including those in the NRM.

A few days ago, the MK Movement politburo successfully met Gen.Museveni who gave them his blessings and advised on how they should position themselves to win Ugandans heart.

Whatever is happening, there are people behind the scenes who are making sure everything goes according to plan. Call them Kitchen cabinet. We shall be profiling them one by one and today we focus on EMMANUEL AKANDWANAHO RUHAKANA in our part one.

He is the Head of Planning in MK Movement and operates under Team Chairman Toyota structure.

He has been responsible for all gatherings where Gen.Muhoozi has been appearing physically with the latest being the Rukundo Egumeho concert in Kabaale district, South Western Uganda. But you can rarely recognize him. When things get tough, he puts in his own money because he has it. He hails from Kiruhura. One of his brothers, Robert, recently wedded his longtime lover, Hope.

Outside politics, he is a business and family man. He once stayed in the USA but left a few years ago to settle in Uganda. It is not clear if he can step there again. He has a family there with a Ugandan woman. But sources say the marriage is rocky. Actually it is now about raising children who are all girls. He has one son from another Ugandan woman. This son, Isaac Ataho was taken away from her Ugandan mother and now stays with the USA family. Emma wants him to be a footballer. This is a story for another day.

Sometime, Emma was captured on a video—which made numerous rounds on the internet handing over a Range Rover Autobiography, registration number UBJ 415D, to Chameleon- real name Joseph Mayanja.

Chameleon bowed to his two knees to ‘worship’ Emma.

Emma was also seen warning him against associating himself with opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

As he grabbed the mic to extend his deepest appreciation, first Chameleon confessed that he was a prodigal son who has never left NRM but had just been misled.

Secondly he assured the doubting Thomases to pull up their phones and record him swear his allegiance before Michael Nuwagira aka Toyota, President Yoweri Museveni’s brother.

“This is not the first time Emma is doing this. To him giving away a shs 250 million car is like subscribing for 100mbs on his phone,” said a close associate who has known him for quite a long time.

Sources say he single handedly funded the entire campaign of Mawogola North Constituency candidate Godfrey Aine Kaguta alias Sodo, a brother to President Museveni in the last election.

He hobnobs with the big boys in town and has on several occasions gifted them as well.

A separate associate who also wished to remain unknown recalls when Emma, out of the blue, surprised his longtime friend only known as Kyakabale with a brand new car Toyota Premio valued at 40 million and added him 10 million for fuel.

“We were seated somewhere and he saw a car, moreover a UBF. He told the owner that he was cashing him 40 million. He handed over the car to Kyakabale,” said a friend.

Emma was rewarding Kyakable for his generosity, housing him and feeding him when he (Emma) was still struggling a few years ago.

Not so long ago, Emma held thanksgiving at Bugolobi Church of Uganda.

He invited all his relatives in his clan to attend the service.

Amidst the church services, Emma pulled out 80 car keys and handed them over to all his relatives who were present.

According to those who attended the ceremony, Emma said that he wouldn’t allow his people to walk on foot in Kampala and he had therefore decided to buy them 40 Toyota Harriers (hybrid) and 40 Toyota Mark X.

“It was a shocker. We couldn’t believe it.”

Emma drives a Land Rover model 2021 number UBK 752G.

To prove his kindness, he donated this same shs 800 million car to his friend Toyota who drove it for a few days and returned it saying he appreciated the gift although it is not his preference.

Toyota fancies German Cars. He drives the latest Benz G-Wagon valued at shs 1 billion. Additional reporting by Trumpet news.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author