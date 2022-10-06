I was heartbroken by the most beautyful girl, hunky singer Kezi Leo spills secrets

Boy of the moment Kevi Leo finally came out and shared with us his success story. Read

Briefly tell us who Kezi Leo is…

My real names are Katwere Leo. I am a Ugandan artist. I love doing music.

Where did the love for music come from? Do you have any music back ground?

I am still not certain of the exact reason for my love for music. I have encountered music from as far back as I can remember. It just sounded right. I was curious. I wanted to create. So I started creating.

Yes I do have a music background. That includes my family, early encounters with Anawim Band by Fr Micheal, and also the schools I went to. Most of them had a music culture.

You’re young and ambitious, why chose music career over others?

Haha, thanks for the compliment.

It just feels like the right thing to do. I will hate myself if I do not try.

When was the first time for to sing?

I can’t really remember. But I wrote my first song in p.5. I guess that’s as far as I can remember.

When was your first commercial music released?

I started doing music in F.5. Just a couple of home made tracks. Then I made my first release in 2017. I was using a different name , “Leo Kyz”.

Share with us you’re experience, the first time in music studio to record a song?

It was amazing. I loved it. I thought I sounded terrible. However, I remember my cousin sister telling me she thought I sounded good, so there was that too.

My brother paid the session for me. Those were good times.

Now, that you’re penetrating into the music, how do find the competition?

Aaah man. It is what it is. I am competing against myself, trying to keep growing as an artist and achieve as much as I can.

I listen to almost every artist that I come across, I just love exploring and listening to new sounds.

And, there is room for everyone. Its all about how you are.

What is your music genre?

I do not know. Honestly, Its vibes. I just do good music.

But its all afro something..

As the industry is moving forward, what would you love to change?

I wish the industry would be more welcoming to new comers. New Artists. There should be more platforms to discover and support upcoming talent.

The industry should also be more welcoming to this new sound, the new wave. There is so much potential,we just need the Big Artists to support.

Tell us your latest song, who wrote it, produced it?

My latest song is Gwe Nalonda. I wrote the song. The beat and voicing was done by Fleak Type. The mastering and mixing was done my Elmer Kazibwe.

What is the message behind the song?

Haha. I was just heart broken. So, being a hard guy, I put my feelings into a song and moved on.

Apart from music, what do you do?

I am a software Engineer.

Did you even study? What did you study?

Yes, I studied. I recently graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor’s Degree in SoftWare Engineering.

Whats your take on the govt trying to control the music industry?

Well, We need the government to support the industry. If they can set up proper platforms, handle copyright issues, and make our industry grow to a level as big as the Nigerian Industry,that’s a deal I can take.

How do you relate with female fans in day today life.

Haha, I don’t know yet. They haven’t reached out. When they do, I’ll hit you up.

Your last remarks

Check out my latest single titled Gwe Nalonda. It is out now on all my streaming music platforms such as youtube.

Thanks for the support. Keep supporting, With God on my side, I will soon be a regular sight on your tellies.

