ILLEGALLY IN OFFICE! IGG orders interdiction of UNBS executive director

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, has directed the National Standards Council (NSC) to interdict the executive director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), David Livingstone Ebiru. NSC is UNBS’s policy body.

According to a letter seen by this publication and dated November 29th, 2022, the IGG found out that the ED was irregularly recruited hence he doesn’t merit holding that office.

According to investigations, the ED was supposed to have a Master’s degree in sciences but Ebiru allegedly had a Master’s degree in Commerce. But even at the time of his appointment, he hadn’t completed his Master’s degree. Therefore he’s in office illegally.

Ebiru was substantively appointed as UNBS ED in November, 2020. Contacted for a comment, Ebiru said "that matter was closed". NSC's chairperson, Charles Musekura could not be reached for a comment by press time. Now that Amelia Kyambadde is no longer a minister, it remains to be seen who will save his skin.

