LOVE IN THE AIR! Rejected by Mp Adeke, top M7 aide locates missing rib in Namibia

As the saying goes, love knows no boundary, and a man eateth where he worketh, President Museveni’s powerful Assistant in charge of Youth Affairs Daniel Obal has finally located his lost rib in Namibia, a country located South West of Uganda. Obal, since his fallout with his then lover—Soroti district woman Mp Hon. Adeke Anna Ebaju kept a low profile regarding his love affair, despite our snoops linking him to some beautiful ladies.

Earlier in November, Obal took to his official twitter handle wishing his followers a happy Sunday, with a picture of himself and a lady holding his back with a ring. This follows a series of whatsApp story posts in which the powerful Museveni advisor kept on hinting to the identity of his lover by releasing back and hand pictures. Close friends in the youth leadership circles could be snooped sharing pictures of what appeared to be Obal proposing to a lady dressed in yellow, whose face could not be seen. Our snoops talked to a few youth leaders and identified the lady as Daisry Mathias. Last week Daisry took to her official social media and released the first ever facial pictures of herself and now hubby Obal while announcing their wedding. In a tweet through @daisrym dubbed IMPORTANT LIFE UPDATE, she Mathias quoted Isaiah 46:11 “From the east I summon a bird of prey; from a far- off land, a man to fulfill my purpose. What I have said that I will bring about; what I have planned that I will do,” While announcing their wedding.

In all traditions, weddings usually follow a series of traditional rituals. This publication is unaware at what points these could have taken place. However, information available indicates that Obal, between August to date, has visited Windhoek Namibia three times in what he has disguised as official trips. This would suggest that all the three trips could have been periods in which he procured this traditional marriage. Another set of pictures this publication has seen suggest that the duo could have possibly procured a civil marriage. Sources indicate that the two have been dating for nearly two years. Daisry, according to records, was in Uganda in July 2022 for the 3rd African Peer Review Mechanism Continental Youth symposium which was organized and hosted by Obal under the auspices of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and attended by thousands of African Youth Leaders. Our snoops believe that her presence at the symposium couldn’t have just been for the attendance, this is because Obal’s mother, Amb. Rebecca Amuge Otengo who represents Uganda to the African Union was also in attendance. It’s believed that Obal introduced his lover to his parents within this Period.

It’s unclear where and when this wedding will take place. Given that both assist their presidents on youth issues, this publication understands that this wedding could be graced by both President Museveni & his Namibian Counterpart Hage Geingob. With just two years before campaigns set in, Obal’s choice of marriage speaks to his political game plan, as this could be perceived to delink him with his constituents, having married a foreigner. Obal contested but lost the Ajuri Constituency 2021 Parliamentary race to Denis Hamson Obua who is the current Government Chief Whip. Given that it was his first shot, Obal is expected to make a comeback in the 2025/2026 General Election.

His Wife, Daisry is a Namibian Policy Advisor serving as the Presidential Advisor on Youth & Enterprise Matters. Given that they assist their presidents on youth development, one can interpret why the two caught each other's eyes. Uganda and Namibia enjoy a cordial relationship, though with no known instrument of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, despite their similar historical place in regard to Pan Africanism on the continent. Could this marriage be an instrument of closeness between the two countries? Obal's known numbers were unreachable by press time. Relatedly, we have also learnt that Obal's Ex- Adeke has also since moved on. But this is a story for another day. Watch this space.

