Inaugural Dettol Hygiene Quest Festival sees Burugo Primary School Crowned National Champion

By Brian Musaasizi

The National Dettol Hygiene Quest Festival has successfully concluded its maiden edition, ushering in a vibrant new chapter in school health education across Uganda. The event powerfully demonstrated how Music, Dance and Drama (MDD) can serve as highly effective tools for instilling lifelong hygiene habits in young learners by blending cultural expression with critical public health messages.

A total of 159 schools participated nationwide, with 25 schools advancing to the grand finale. After outstanding performances that creatively promoted sanitation, hand hygiene and disease prevention, Burugo Primary School from Jinja District emerged as the national winner. The school received a small token of appreciation in recognition of its commitment to hygiene improvement.

The finale was graced by senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports, district local government leaders and representatives of non-governmental organisations, who underscored the importance of innovative, participatory approaches in advancing national health and education goals.

Dr. Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Founder and CEO of Chil AI Lab and Focal Person for the Dettol Hygiene Quest Uganda, said:

“By using Music, Dance and Drama, we have seen students move beyond rote learning to internalise hygiene as part of their cultural identity. The creativity displayed by Burugo Primary School and all our finalists proves that when we engage children through the arts, the message of health resonates deeply and effectively.”

She added: “The success of this year’s festival proves that our children are the best ambassadors for change. We are committed to bringing this platform back next year bigger and bolder to ensure that the culture of health through music, dance and drama continues to inspire every school across Uganda.”

The Dettol Hygiene Quest, supported by Reckitt,the makers of Dettol, Jik, and other consumer products.

Technology partners including Chil AI Lab, continue to combine digital innovation such as the Dettol Hygiene Quest AI Chatbot with community-based creative platforms. The initiative integrates these tools into school activities to reduce hygiene-related absenteeism and nurture a generation of healthy, responsible citizens.

The Dettol Hygiene Quest is a comprehensive education programme dedicated to equipping children with lifelong hygiene habits. In Uganda, the initiative bridges digital literacy and cultural engagement, working with government and school partners to improve sanitation infrastructure and promote better health outcomes for all students.

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