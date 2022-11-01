INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING EXCLUSIVE! How Gen. Museveni secured Besigye aide Sam Mugumya release after 8 years in DRC prison

BY PEPPER INTELLIGENCE UNIT

Sam Mugumya, a former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) activist and also an aide to Dr. Kizza Besigye may have finally secured his freedom. He has been incarcerated at Ndolo prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2014.

There has always been a debate on how he got there. Whereas government corroborating info from DRC alleges he, and other four—Aggrey Kamukama, Steven Mugisha, Nathan Bright and Joseph Kamugisha—all hailing from south western Uganda district of Rukungiri—were on a subversive mission coordinating rebel recruitment on Uganda-DRC border, FDC bosses officially maintain they were just kidnapped and herded into the jungles of DRC and trapped them there for political ‘games’. The DRC government insists they were in the country illegally.

After eight years in jail, Mugumya has been released. There is no word yet about the other four. FDC’s Ingrid Turinawe and Doreen Nyanjura have all confirmed him being on the road to freedom. Besigye is also said to be working with the Ugandan embassy in the DRC to acquire travel documents for Mugumya.

There have been several efforts by the FDC party to secure the release of Mugumya but without success.

The GoU has also in the past attempted to extradite him albeit unsuccessful.

Information obtained by PEPPER INTELLIGENCE UNIT (P.I.U) and corroborated by four highly placed sources in the intelligence community indicates that a State House meeting secured Mugumya’s freedom.

Being a busy person, sources told us that President Yoweri Museveni had not been fully briefed about the FDC activist’s dilemma.

Even when he was, he reportedly thought this was the opposition’s usual propaganda.

And also given that a brotherly-neighboring sovereign nation was involved, he kept the appetite to do something low.

But recently he was reportedly moved to do something following a meeting that took place at State House-Entebbe at the instigation of security minister Gen.Jim Muhwezi.

We have reliably been briefed that Gen. Muhwezi, who also hails from Rukungiri district and Mp for Rujumbura County, reportedly reached out to Gen.Museveni’s handlers and requested for a meeting with the latter.

Gen.Muhwezi also made it clear that he would be in the company of another guest: an elderly lady who had something important to share with the fountain of honour. This lady turned out to be Mugumya’s mother—Edinat Turyomurugyendo.

At the meeting, Edinat reportedly implored Gen.Museveni to do something about her son’s situation.

“She [Sam’s mother] approached Gen.Jim Muhwezi and cried out to him at his home who in turn took her to the President… Museveni is a good man,” another source told this newspaper.

We are told Gen.Museveni promised to do something about it and the rest is history following this meeting.

The DRC government has in the past declined to extradite Mugumya despite calls by the government and the FDC party.

WHO IS SAM MUGUMYA?

Sam Mugumya came to the limelight around early 2000s. Together with the current Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye, the two were known to have stood with former FDC President Dr. Kiiza Besigye during demonstrations. 43-year Sam Mugumya started his political activism when he was a student of political science at Makerere University. He served as the Secretary General of the Youth League of the FDC.

He later became the personal assistant to former FDC president Dr. Kizza Besigye. Mugumya was one of the strong members of the Activists for Change lobby group founded around 2011. He was a prominent figure in the “Walk to Work” campaign in which he was always seen guarding Dr. Kiiza Besigye against security and police brutality.

Mugumya described himself "as easy-going, fun-loving but hardened crusader for justice and freedom." Mugumya also indicated that he strongly believed in revolutions and that his greatest idols were Dr. Kiiza Besigye and former Cuban revolutionary, Che Guevara.

