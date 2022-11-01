NAKIGALALA LAND ROW! Madhvani Group , Kakira Sugar Works dealt huge blow as court rules in favour of Muwanga Omuwesi family

The Deputy Registrar of the High Court Lands division, Simon Kintu Ziruntusa has issued a temporary injunction against Madhvani Group Limited, Kakira sugar works limited and Commissioner Land Registration in the billion land deal. The temporary injunction resulted in an application filed by Benjamin Kalumba Ssebuliba and Robert Kayongo accusing the respondents of fraudulently trying to transfer their land title registered on Volume Number 2, Folio 23 land at Nakigalala, Wakiso district.

“A temporary injunction doth issued restraining the Respondents, their employees, subordinates, agents, successors in title assignees or any other person acting in their stead or claiming under them from selling alienating, mortgaging, transferring or receiving compensation in respect at property comprised in Freehold Register Volume No.2, Folio 23(formerly Mailo Register Vol 21 Folio 18 land at Nakigalala pending the final determination at Civil N0.33 of 2013 pending before this honourable Court,” the order reads in part.

The applicants through their lawyers of Mwesigwa Rukutana and Company Advocates claim that they are the owners of the 300 contested land and they have challenged its ownership in the High Court Lands Division.

It is alleged that Madhvani Group Limited has been trying to negotiate and sell to the government the land based on the challenged freehold title and amid a pending dispute over land ownership.

Through their lawyers of Mwesigwa Rukutana and Company Advocates, the complainants allege that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of lands invited the Madhvani Group Limited and the family of the Late Muwanga Omuwesi to harmonise the issues of ownership of the disputed land well knowing that the matter is pending before the High Court.

In a letter dated August 12 this year, the ministry of lands invited the parties for a meeting and asked them to bring all their relevant documents regarding their interest on the land.

According to the letter, the ministry of lands has commenced negotiations with the owners of the land comprising three blocks at Nakigalala to start the acquisition process and that the land of Muwanga Omuwesi has since been identified.

The two men who are administrators of the Estate of the late Muwanga Omuwesi, a former Buganda Kingdom Chief, are embroiled in a protracted legal battle with the Madhvani group Limited, Kakira Sugar Works Limited and the Commissioner for Land Registration since 2013 over ownership of the disputed land.

The land is adjacent to the Entebbe Expressway Interchange at Kajjansi – Nakigalala is a centre of court case that is pending hearing and determination in court since 2013 to date.

It is alleged that the dispute started during the construction of the Entebbe Expressway when the family discovered that the Madhvani Group Limited fraudulently superimposed a freehold title on the mailo land title registered in the names of Muwanga Omuwesi.

Court documents show that after acquiring part of the land for the road construction, the government picked interest in the remaining part of the land to establish an Eco-satellite city. It is alleged that the Madhvani Group Limited was valued and compensated for part of the land under dispute in disregard of President Museveni’s advice. (DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL:redpeppertips@gmail.com)

About Post Author