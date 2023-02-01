Joy as NRM boss gets triplets on NRM Day

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

February 1, 2023

ARUA. The family of Nola Buleru, a top NRM party mobilizer in the West Nile region is filled with joy after one of the members delivered triplets on the day the party celebrated 37 years of liberation.

The parents of the miraculous ‘NRM’ bouncing baby girls are Jesca Ajidiru, 30, and Moses Andama, 35, the son of Buleru, all residents of Junior Quarters in Awindiri ward, Arua Central Division, Arua City.

The triplets and their mother are all in good condition after a normal delivery from Arua regional referral hospital.

“All the three girls were delivered at the time President Yoweri Museveni was addressing the nation on the NRM Day. As a national mobilizer for Mzee, I’m very grateful to God and it means these are NRM children,” Buleru said.

“I’m now calling upon my party members to come and give these babies names since God has given them to us on our day,” Buleru appealed.

Meanwhile Ajidiru, the mother of the triplets appealed to the public for support, saying her breast milk will not be sufficient enough for the babies to grow.

“My husband is a Boda Boda rider in Arua town and with the nature of his work, it is going to be extremely hard for us to bring up these babies because my breast milk won’t be enough for them. So, I urge people out there to come and support us,” Ajidiru appealed.

“I really thank God for the gift of the triplets and I feel happy about it. However, I’m also continuing to pray to God for support so that the babies can be able to grow into better citizens to serve this country,” Ajidiru added.

She said anybody willing to extend support can reach her through her mother in law, Bileru Bua Nola on 0782664315. Ajidiru is so grateful to you all!

