Juliet Zawedde ,Keem Fame Rich and Song boss  collaboration finally drops | Audio

Off her newly released Album, Juliet Zawedde unites with Keem Fame Rich and Song Boss on this project titled “Juliet Zawedde”.

Juliet Zawedde has been consistently releasing sweet music beats for quite a while now and has worked with several top stars including Marval beatz, Famous Music Uganda , Keem Fame Rich , among others.



The one top music star she was yet to work with on a collaboration was Jose Chameleone who is a legendary artist in his own ranks.

The two hooked up a few months ago on “Emergency”, a groovy song which will most definitely get you on your feet.