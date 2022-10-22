Kigezi College Butobere ‘Siniya’ gets new board of governors

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

A new Kigezi College Butobere board of Governors was on Friday inaugurated with a vow to revive the once academic power house in the country.

On 11th August 2022, the ministry of education appointed Moses Ntahobari Turyomurugyendo as the Chairperson board of Governors, Ninsiima Evelyn Kikafunda as Vice Chairperson, Eng. Baryomunsi Nicholas, Ampeire Steven Kasyaba and Emmanuel Bigirwa as Board members for Kigezi College Butobere.

Moses Ntahobari Swears in as the new chairperson of board of governors of Kigezi College Butobere

The ministry also appointed Byamukama Dicky and Tumwijukye Patrick as Parent’s representatives to board, Asinga Bridget the LCV Councilor Buhara sub county as the Local Government LC V representative, Sam Arineitwe LCIII chairman Central division, Kabale Municipality as LC III representative to board and Arineitwe Cyprian Kaata ,Bavakure Ruth as teacher’s representative and Rwakinanga Samuel Tayebwa as an Old students Representative to board.

The board was sworn in at a function on Friday that was held at the school presided over by Elvis Twenda as the new board will serve for a period of 3 years up to august 11th 2025.

Kedress Mutabazi the Kabale Municipality Deputy Mayor asked the new board and the school management to always involve the foundation body that is Kabale Municipal council saying that they have been not been involving them .

Speaking at the inauguration function held at Kigezi college Butobere premises in Butobere ward, central division in Kabale municipality Moses Ntahobari Turyomurugyendo the chairman board of governors tasked his fellow board members to serve unconditionally and revive the school to its glory saying all this will be achieved by working hard as a team with Unity will bring back the spirit of Kigezi College Butobere is brighter and inspired teaching staff to work hard and produce better results that would bring back the school on map.

He asked members to have sacrifice towards developing the school, champion discipline of the staff members and students if Butobere is to shine again.

Turyomurugyendo added “if discipline among students is put in place the school enrolment will increase and academic performance improves”

He promised work on the rehabilitation of the school infrastructure, promote discipline, academic performance, engage the stakeholders and shape the image of the school in social media and in the community.

Ntahobari says that they are grateful to the government for releasing Ugx 5b that will be used for the renovation and rehabilitation of Kigezi College Butobere, popularly called Siniya. The procurement plans are under way to get a suitable contractor to commence the rehabilitation works as he is optimistic that between November and December they will hand over the site to the contractor for works to commence.

Ntahobari says that the renovation will improve the learning and teaching environment.

Kigezi College Butobere (Siniya) started as the only senior secondary school in Kigezi District for boys in January 1957 until 1965, when Kigezi High School was upgraded to senior secondary status.

Graham Thomas, the then headmaster from 1964 to 1966 initiated the change in the school’s name from Butobere Senior Secondary School to Kigezi College Butobere.

