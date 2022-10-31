Kasingye’s sister passes on

At age of 37 Shallon’s death attracted thousands of mourners who gathered at her home in Nyakashambya near the Sheema district prisons facility to send her away with respect.

Shallon is the sister to Afande Kasingye, Herbert Mugumya, and other siblings who died of heart failure at Mbarara hospital. Shallon was described as a person who tried to live a communal life and she could not segregate who to give a smile.

Herbert Mugumya confirmed to the mourners that Shallon has been battling with pressure, and diabetes which later caused kidney failure.

Jemima Buhanda as a government representative talked of weight-reducing possibilities to reduce non-communicable diseases which are killing Ugandans.

Asan Kasingye represented Kairukabi family and talked of preventive measures for some diseases whose bills of treatment are very high.

