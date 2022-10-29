Kawempe Police Bust Criminal Gangs, Arrest 54 Suspects

The Police has arrested 54 suspects in areas of Katogo Zone, Bwaise, Quota zone, Nsoba Zone and Lutunda zones respectively all in Kanyanya Ward, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, the suspects were arrested in an intelligence-led operation aimed at clamping down on criminal gangs who have been terrorizing residents in Kawempe Division and Nakawa areas.

‘’Some of the suspects include; Ssekanaba Bashir, Oketo Godfrey, Kasirye Bashir, Mwesigwa Moses, Mugume David, Bugalazio Charles, Lubega Jonathan and Matovu Owen who were found with suspected stolen properties that included electronic appliances and flat-screen Television sets’’, Owoyesigire.

The Police also recovered suspected narcotic substances (Marijuana) on the person of Kasule Godfrey, Ssekalu Ismail, Kauta Abudala and Ssentongo Joseph.

The screening process is ongoing but the suspects are being held at Kawempe Police as investigations into the allegations of illegal possession of Narcotic substances and possession of suspected stolen property continue.

‘’These operations will continue until we weed out criminal elements from the Kampala Metropolitan area’’, Owoyesigire.

