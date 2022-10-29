NUP’s Sauda Madada Wanted for Knocking a Boda Rider in Kampala

The Police at Kira road are investigating a serious accident that happened today at Kyebando roundabout on Friday.

The accident involved motor vehicle UBM 436E driven by one Sauda Madada who was overtaking during the heavy traffic Jam at Kyebando roundabout at about 8:25 am and she knocked a motorcycle Bajaj Boxer registration number UFQ 517 W being ridden by Isabirye Ashraf 25.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, the driver of the Harrier immediately reversed upon seeing a Police vehicle that was on routine patrol and stepped on the rider who was already down.

‘’She gained access to Mulimira road via Passover up to Kamwokya, joining the old Kira road to Kisota road where our pursuing patrol vehicle deflated the tyres of the vehicle after continuously refusing to heed the Police call to stop’’, Owoyesigire.

The vehicle came to a halt, while trying to arrest the suspect, she allegedly threw a tantrum and began undressing, prompting the officers to take her to Malcom medical centre Kisasi for medical attention which was the nearest medical facility.

Her vehicle was later towed by the Police and documentation was recovered from her. The Victim was also taken to Mulago hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

‘’We have also taken note of the social media post alleging that Sauda was shot. This is not true. It should be noted that while pursuing her, we only shot to deflate her tyres because she refused to heed the Police commands of stopping after being involved in an accident’’, added Owoyesigire.

‘We have been notified that she left the medical facility where the Police left her. We appeal to her to report herself to the Police as we investigate the allegations of the accident. Our team will also retrieve the CCTV footage to help guide in the investigation’’, noted Owoyesigire.

