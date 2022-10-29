MTN Kampala Marathon throughout the years, 2004-2022.

The MTN Kampala marathon is the biggest professionally run charity marathon in the region for the last 17 years garnering up to 4bn+ monetary contributions over the years.

The MTN Kampala marathon was birthed in 2004 with MTN Uganda’s objective of doing good in the communities in which it operates.

Proceeds from the maiden MTN Kampala marathon in 2004 were used to support expectant mothers in the Internal Displaced Peoples (IDP) camps in Northern Uganda. The mothers who hardly had any belongings and a safe space to stay neededmama kits that would ease their child delivery process.This project was implemented by Uganda red cross.

From 2004 to 2006 the MTN Kampala marathon brought together over 7,500 participants that collectively raised UGX 82, 500,000 towards the same cause for expectant mothers in IDP camps, in northern Uganda.

The goal then shifted toward the provision of resettlement kits from 2007 to 2009 to people who had been relocated back into communities having left the IDP camps in Northern Uganda.A total of UGX 185 million was collected from over 46,500 people to cater to the refugees’ resettlement.

From 2010 to 2014, the MTN Kamala marathon dedicated its proceeds to water and sanitation in different communities in Northern Uganda. Different kinds of water points like boreholes were installed in the districts of Kiryandongo, Amuria, Nakapiripirit, and Kotido to improve the water supply and hygiene in these communities. In this period the marathon managed to raise close to UGX 1.5bnfrom 98,000 participants.

The water points greatly improved the livelihoods of the people in these communities as they received access to clean water and no longer had to travel long distances to the water collection points.

From 2015 to 2016,UGX 1bn was collected from 40,000 MTN Kampala marathon participants, and the proceeds were injected into the education sector, particularly in the installation and improvement of government schools around Kampala city.

A total of 10 schools got ultra-modern and hygienic toilet facilities. These schools were Kitante P/S, Kisaasi P/S, Kitebi P/S, Police P/S Nsmbya, Naguru Katali P/S, Nakasero P/S, Namungoona P/S, Munyonyo Church of Uganda P/S and Kampala school for the handicapped.

The toilets were fitted with biogas digestors to make biogas that serves the important purpose of preparing timely meals for the students using clean, effective, and environment-friendly energy.

This saved the schools from incurring high costs for cooking materials such as firewood and in turn contributed to the preservation of the environment by reducing deforestation.

In 2017 the marathon proceeds of UGX 600 M were used for the improvement of maternal health and the reduction of cancer exposure in 2 facilities and one school by replacing the asbestos iron roofs. The beneficiaries were Buganda Road primary school, Komamboga, and Kiswa health centers.

Since 2018, the marathon proceeds were committed to a new cause of improving maternal health care across the country.

A total of UGX 600M was collected over the two years from over 35,000 runners and the MTN Foundation made an additional contribution of UGX 400M bringing the proceeds to a whooping UGX 1.1bn. The collected funds were used to refurbish and equip 4 health centers (HC IV) in the country.

The health centers included Muyembe HC IV in the Bulambuli district. Karugutu in Ntoroko district, Kalangala HC IV in Kalangala district, and Kawempe women and children’s hospital in Kampala.

After a two-year break the MTN Kampala Marathon is back focusing on the still-pressing issue of maternal health. Proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used to improve maternal and newborn services in four selected health facilities across the country. The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus Kachumbala and Kaboongin the Tesoand Karamoja sub-regions respectively.

MTN Uganda with support from partner companies including Stanbic bank, Rwenzori beverages, NBS sports, Huawei, and New Vision with Uganda Athletes Foundation is organizing the 17th edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon, under the theme, Run for babies.

The MTN Kampala Marathon has, over the years raised over Ushs 4bn and benefitted several people in the communities where beneficiary projects have been implemented.

To register for the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon dial *165*77# or use the MoMo app and pay for your running kitat a discount, with MTN MoMo.

Kit prices and kit items for the various MTN Kampala Marathon race categories

Early bird offer

Race categories Kids’ Kit Wheelchair Race 5 Kms 10Kms 21Kms 42 Kms Payment options Cash 5,000 20,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 MoMo 5,000 10,000 30,000 30,000/ 35,000(with timing chip) 20,000 20,000 Kit items T.Shirt Vest, Sun visor, Running belt, bottle Vest, Sun visor, Running belt, bottle, timing chip

Registration effective 1st Nov 2022

Race categories Kids’ Kit Wheelchair Race 5 Kms 10Kms 21Kms 42 Kms Payment options Cash 5,000 20,000 40,000 40,000 (Without timing) 45,000 (With timing) 40,000 (Without timing) 45,000 (With timing) 40,000 (Without timing) 45,000 (With timing) MoMo 5,000 10,000 30,000 30,000 (Without timing) 35,000 (With timing) 35,000 35,000 Kit items T. Shirt Vest, Sun visor, Running belt, bottle Vest, Sun visor, Running belt, bottle, timing chip

