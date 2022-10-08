KCCA’s political wing beats technical wing in friendly game

By Thomas Odongo

KCCA Game Day

Political Wing 1-0 Technical Wing

The political wing of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) beat their counterparts in the technical wing 1-0 in a friendly football game played on Friday at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

KCCA Executive Director (ED) Dorothy Kisaka was Guest of Honor at the game. She was flanked by her deputy Eng. David Luyimbazi as they were the major highlight of the technical wing.

The ED who congratulated the political wing for their victory noted that; “the match was so entertaining and demonstrated why teamwork is needed for quality service delivery.”

Directors from various departments of KCCA and their staff represented the technical wing as they rubbed shoulders with their counterparts at the home of KCCA FC, a Uganda Premier League outfit.

Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru was one of the highlights of the political team and he was their goalkeeper, helping his side to secure a clean sheet and victory.

“I was the Oliver Khan of the political wing as we played against the technical wing of KCCA.The coherence of both the political & technical personnel is vital for the planning and development of the city,” he later stated via a social media missive.

KCCA speakers, councilors and the like represented the political wing.

According to Owen Robert who is a Media Relations Officer at KCCA, such games help to; “bring together both teams (political and technical), build team team work and also enables members of each wing to know their counterparts.”

The game also has health benefits as it keeps the members fit hence they will be able to deliver, but it’s also a sign of unity, hence the team can be united and work together.

Other activities KCCA uses to keep both wings together include; retreats, talks and discussions, engage in other sports disciplines, meetings, community clean ups among others

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts