MK West Nile tournament attracts 19 teams

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

October 8, 2022

ARUA. A total of 19 teams in the West Nile region have registered to participate in the forthcoming Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) tournament slated to kick off on Monday next week.

Of the 19 teams, 13 will participate in football while the remaining 6 will take part in netball games, all organized by team chairman MK project. The final games will be played at Salim Saleh ground in Mvara, Arua Central Division, Arua City. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is expected to grace the finals on October 22, 2022.

Speaking to journalists in Arua town on Friday, Max Mutooro, the team chairman MK project head of sports noted that the games will be played in four zones. He said Pakwach, Nebbi and Zombo districts form one zone, Arua City, Madi Okollo and Arua district form another zone, Terego, Maracha, Koboko and Yumbe districts will also play in their own zone while Obongi, Moyo and Adjumani districts form the fourth zone of the tournament.

“Yes, we have handed over uniforms as a sports department to 13 districts sports representatives, youth leaders, youth council and team chairman army representatives. The uniforms we have given out are jerseys for sports which have been distributed to a total of 19 football and netball teams to start playing,” Mutooro explained.

“They are going to start playing next week, they have been training in their respective zones and definitely, there is a fixture whereby they will be moving to the next stages. It is a short fixture where best scorers will be moving to the next stage then the finalists will also be moving to the next stage and will be playing on October 22, 2022,” Mutooro added.

He said they were also able to give out sports kits to the Ghetto community who are quite many and felt that they should be included in the tournament to showcase their talent.

Mutooro observed that they intend to use the tournament to identify, nurture and develop talent in the West Nile region.

“We intend to use this kind of event to nurture all types of talent; we have identified sports in specific, we also normally tackle musicians but that one is for another day. We do expect to see some good talented young stars coming out of this tournament. We are not really looking at the very elite type of athletes; the Onduparakas, we are not identifying those. Division one, two and three we have said we don’t want to look at them,” Mutooro stressed.

“We are looking at Division four, five and six; the ones who are really at the ground level and we hope that this event definitely outshines them,” Mutooro said.

Savior Anjovoku, the head of Moyo district sports team commended team chairman MK project for the initiative which he said will greatly contribute to the development of the youth.

“In the first place I want to thank team chairman MK project for this initiative. It is a very good initiative because this is one of the activities that makes the youth busy but also in today’s occasion, I am so much impressed by two things; one of them is talent identification and promotion. You know most of our youths have been taken up because there is no activity that is prudent to make them active. Secondly, the team chairman’s decision to take sports to the grassroot is very important because people tend to forget youths at the grassroot yet we also have talent at the grassroot,” Anjovoku said.

The MK tournament is an annual event which will be held in all the regions of Ugand

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts